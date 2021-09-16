Sig Jokiel, who opened doors to girls’ hockey and helped build OMalley ice arena, dies aged 80

Sig Jokiel with, from left, granddaughter Will, wife Gayl and daughter Carrie as he celebrates his 80th birthday. (Photo provided by Carrie Jokiel)

Sig Jokiel, whose experiences as a hockey player and hockey father inspired him to significantly change the Anchorage hockey scene, died last week at the age of 80.

Jokiel, whose only child was a girl who loved hockey, teamed up with Gary Miller in the late 1980s to create the groundbreaking Firebirds girls’ hockey program, the first all-girls youth team in Alaska. The program then led a lengthy legal battle that ended with girls being given an equal chance at Ice Age in Anchorage.

In the late 1990s, playing for an old hockey team tired of playing at midnight due to limited ice availability, Jokiel and a business partner developed the arena at OMalley Drive that brought two new ice caps to a hockey-crazed village. .

We wouldn’t have those two rinks if it weren’t for him, said Jim Mayes, a UAA hockey alumnus who helped Jokiel coach the Firebirds during the teams’ early days. Sig was a quiet man, but very well connected with business and the hockey community. I’ve never met anyone who didn’t like Sig. He was a wonderful, salt-of-the-earth man.

Jokiel died Friday morning after one of his lungs collapsed, daughter Carrie Jokiel said.

He was born in Germany and came to Alaska with his older brother Berni in the early 1960s to attend the University of Alaska Fairbanks. He started a construction company before turning to environmental remediation. Carrie Jokiel now runs that company, ChemTrack Alaska, Inc.

Jokiel met his wife, Gayl, at UAF, and both Jokiel brothers played college hockey for the Nanooks. sig was a member of the team from 1961-62 that was the first one called the Nanooks, and he kept playing until he was about 70.

He was a man who would skate the 49ers’ vintage cars three times a week, Mayes said. The man was constantly on the ice.

Jokiel’s playing days ended 10 years ago when he was paralyzed in a skiing accident in Alyeska.

He caught a lead and ended up breaking his neck, Carrie said. He didn’t recover to walk again, even though he worked toward that goal every day.

He rarely returned to the rink after his injury, she said, except to watch his granddaughter, 12-year-old Will Jokiel, who plays for an Alaska Oilers U12 team. She is a defender, just like her grandfather.

On his birthday, she had tryouts and he came to the rink and looked at her, Carrie said. (One of the coaches) said to her, Hey, grandpas here, you better turn it up.

Jokiel turned 80 on August 4, a milestone that was celebrated a few days later with a large outdoor gathering with many longtime Anchorages hockey players.

A few weeks later, on August 21, Jokiel attended an inauguration ceremony of the Alaska Hockey Hall of Fame honoring the 1996 Firebirds team, which won the U19 national championships.

It was great that he could be there and be in the picture, said Carrie.

His advocacy for gender equality in hockey was organic in nature, she said.

I am his only child, so I was his daughter and his son. He was a hockey player and so I started playing hockey and then he recognized that there was no girls program here and it seemed so natural for him to say let’s start one.

Carrie Jokiel is now 43 and she vividly remembers her father leading her through the difficulties she faced as a trailblazing girl playing what was considered a boy sport.

We had to change in the bathroom at Ben Boeke’s and there were five of us. I just wanted to have our own dressing room, she said.

Arena officials said no, and Sig Jokiel told his daughter to keep asking every day for the next week. The answer was always no, and after a week, Carrie asked her father what to do next.

I want you to go to the lobby and get dressed, he told her.

And she did.

I started to wind down, she said, and the manager (ice rink) said what are you doing? And I said, I asked for a locker room at every workout for a week. We change in the bathroom, in the toilet, and that is unacceptable.

And wouldn’t you know, we have a dressing room.

After opening doors for girls, Sig Jokiel later helped provide players of all ages and genders with more places to play.

He knew there was more demand than there was ice in Anchorage, so he and business partner Steve Agni developed what is now the Royal Business Systems Ice Arena at OMalley Drive.

His job and his connections, and because Sig is who he is, got him the idea to build the rink for his men’s competition group (so they wouldn’t have to skate at midnight or 1 a.m., Mayes said. His other (plan) was to have a restaurant there where they could have a drink afterwards.

That restaurant, the Blue Line, will host a celebration of life for Jokiel, tentatively scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 7, his daughter said.

It will be one big dressing room, she said, and everyone can tell their story.