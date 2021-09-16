Sooners complete comeback to win at Maridoe

CARROLLTON, TexasThe Oklahoma men’s golf team cleared a 10-shot deficit on the last 13 holes to win the Maridoe Collegiate Invitational, beating No. 5 Texas on the final hole by a single stroke. The Sooners fired a tournament low 281 (-7) on Wednesday to complete the comeback and claim the trophy.

The win is Oklahoma’s (1st, -3) 44th all-time and 30th of the Ryan Hyble era, which began in 2009. The seventh-ranked Sooners’ stretch with 17 wins since the 2016-17 season marks the most successful run in the program’s history.

“We are young, hungry and have a lot to prove,” Hybl said after the win. “They work so hard and we know it’s still early in the year, but we really like what we’re seeing from our boys now. I’m proud of our boys because they fought to the finish today.”

The par-72, 7,351 meter Maridoe Golf Club proved once again to be one of the toughest tests in college golf as only the Sooners and Longhorns finished under par. The final four holes of the course were the fourth, fifth, eighth and twelfth holes of the week, leaving players all over par. But they were no match for Oklahoma, who played them 3-under on Wednesday to win the tournament.”

For us to play those last four holes at 3-under was clearly the difference this week,” added Hybl. “Huge birdies from our three seniors in McAllister, Gotterup and Welch, then the No. 15 birdie from a freshman in Goodman who was what helped us get this win.”

On Wednesday, Chris Gotterup (T3, -5) went out last for Oklahoma, dropping the tournament-winning par putt on the 18th green. The senior redshirt fired 70 and 72 rounds respectively on Monday and Tuesday, but his 68 (-4) in Wednesday’s final round was enough to propel the Sooners past the Longhorns. Third place marks the 10th top-five finish of his career, but the first as a Sooner after the Rutgers transfer.

“It’s great to get my first team win here at OU,” said Gotterup. “It came early in the year and hopefully the wins keep coming often. We knew we had what it took to get it done and to get out there and get it done was an amazing feeling. This is exactly why I came to OU to have the chance to compete against the best in the country on a national stage is amazing.”

A trio of Sooners in Drew Goodman , Patrick Welch and Logan McAllister were essential for the Crimson and Cream Wednesday, with 1-under 71s.

After a T6 finish in his college debut at the Carmel Cup, freshman Drew Goodman (T11, +1) played a major role in Oklahoma’s win this week. Norman’s product, Okla., birdied on the 15th with a long putt, then saved an up and down on 18 to even the Sooners with the last group on the 18th tee. His under-par round Wednesday gave him a share of 11th place as he is now the only player on the OU roster with a pair of top-15 finishes to kick off their college careers.

After an opening round 74 Monday, senior Patrick Welch (T11, +1) rallied over the last 36 holes, posting a 72 and 71 to end his week at Maridoe and take a piece of the 11th. The product of Aliso Viejo, California, has now achieved 14 top-20 finishes in just 27 events. Welch’s birdie on the 18th hole, combined with a Texas bogey, closed a two-shot gap and gave the Sooners some of the lead they didn’t want to give up.

All American Logan McAllister dropped four birdies on Wednesday, but none were more important than his 5-footer on the par-3 15th, finishing an OUrun that cleared a 10-shot deficit. His last-lap 71 took him from 23rd to 18th, securing the 12th top-20 of his career. More impressively, all of his career’s top-20 placings have been achieved in the last 17 events, dating back to his sophomore season.

Freshman’s Red Shirt Stephen Campbell Jr. shone on the difficult back nine on Maridoe Wednesday, birdied at number 10, followed by eight pars to finish his week tied for 28th.

“It feels great to play an individual part in the win, but without all the guys standing up we wouldn’t have done it,” added Gotterup. “We will enjoy this win, but we know we have a long way to go this season. We will get back to work as soon as we get back to Norman.”

The Sooners are now turning their attention to the Nike Collegiate Invitational at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, scheduled for October 4-5. In the 2020 event, Oklahoma took its first team win of the season, holding back the Longhorns by six shots. Individually, McAllister is the back-to-back champion of the event and will try to defend his title.

For more information on men’s golf in Oklahoma, follow the Sooners on Twitter(@OU_MGGolf) or I like Oklahoma golf for men on Facebook.