Cricket Australia News 2021, The Ashes, Next Captain, Tim Paine Injury, Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, Last, Road to Ashes vs England

Australian captain Tim Paine undergoes surgery for a bulging disc in his neck and faces a race against time to be fit for the Ashes tour, which kicks off in just over two months.

Paine struggled to respond to treatment and was forced to go the surgical route after meeting with a spinal surgeon after being unable to exercise at full intensity for over six weeks.

He hopes to be fit again in early November, a few weeks before the first test in Brisbane begins, but his battle for fitness has sparked a debate among former Australian stars over who could take over from him if he doesn’t make it. .

Pat Cummins is the vice-captain and is theoretically next in line if Paine doesn’t make it, but Glenn McGrath told Fox Crickets Road to the Ashes podcast that Steve Smith should regain the captaincy after losing it in the ball-mess scandal in South Africa in 2018.

Smith led Australia from 2014 to 2018, boasting a record of 18 wins, 10 losses and six draws from his 34 Tests in charge. He also had an improved batting average of 70.36 skipper and clocked 15 centuries.

McGrath said: I think Steve Smith should be captain again. There are a few people who might agree or disagree with me, but he’s the obvious choice if you take it for who, by credit, should be captain. It will be interesting to see how Tim Paine pulls up and what they do.

McGrath also expressed the idea that Cummins would take on the role, always preferring to pick a captain from the batting lineup if possible so that bowlers don’t have to complicate their own work.

Pat Cummins is vice-captain and next in line you would think, but I have a theory, he added.

Fast bowlers can be captains, they are the most intelligent in the team, but the way I look at it is that when a batsman is batting, he can only concentrate on his batting while a bowler, when he is bowling, constantly thinking about who’s going to bowl next. ending, what change is coming and where the game is headed. I just think the workload for a fast bowler is a bit much.

Another former Aussie Test star Mark Taylor agreed with McGrath and also supported Smith.

I wouldn’t rule out Steve Smith coming back and becoming Australia captain. I think enough time, enough water has gone under the bridge since 2018 and what has happened in South Africa, Taylor told Big sports world.

Pat Cummins would definitely be in pole position as he is currently the vice-captain.

I think Australia has options. I was absolutely surprised by the news from Tim Paine.

However, Cummins has a strong proponent in Adam Gilchrist, who insisted that he should not be pigeonholed just because he is a fast bowler and praised the leadership skills of the 28-year-old.

Pat Cummins is literally the type of leader who admires Australian cricket, and recognizes and respects the players, Gilchrist told SEN. I think he is the leader by being at the top of the pack to take that position.

Whether it’s the first Test at the Gabba, the first Test next summer or when the next Test cricket is after this summer, when Tim Paine is done.

It’s inevitably getting closer, the changing of the guard at the top, and I think Pat is the gentleman most highly positioned to take over.

For any particular individual, I don’t think anyone should be pigeonholed.

There are a few instances where you are an exception, and Pat Cummins should be considered as such. He is balanced enough, professional enough and skilled enough. I don’t think Pat should be pigeonholed just because he’s a fast bowler.