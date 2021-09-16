Purdue vs. Notre Dame Football: Point Spread and Betting // UHND.com

The #12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish will be on NBC Saturday afternoon as they host the Purdue Boilermakers in South Bend, Indiana at Notre Dame Stadium. Kick-off is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET.

This weekend, Notre Dame (2-0) will take on local rival Purdue (2-0) for the 85e time. The last time these two teams met was in 2014 and the Irish came away with a 30-14 win. Notre Dame leads the all-time series, 56-26-2. The Irish will start their game against the Boilermakers and come out of yet another terrifying terror as Notre Dame squeaked through Toledo last week, 32-29.

Meanwhile, Purdue was virtually untouchable last week, beating UConn 49-0. Like Notre Dame, Purdue is also 2-0 on the season, and after the decisive win, they seem to have all the momentum in this week’s game against the Irish.

About last week

our lady

Last week, Notre Dames’ attack did just enough to win the match. Quarterback, Jack Coan advanced for 239 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. The only interception was precious as it was returned for a score. The Irish ground game developed somewhat. It improved from an average of 1.9 yards per carry in week one to an average of 3.4 yards per rush against Toledo. Part of the extra boost came from Notre Dame freshman quarterback, Tyler Buchner. He came into the game against Toledo with the intention of sparking because of his mobility and he did not disappoint. He carried the ball seven times for 68 yards. Passing Notre Dames wasn’t as exciting as week one, but the tight end, Michael Mayer once again stood out with seven catches for 81 yards and two touchdowns.

The defense of Notre Dames looked sporadic at times. It looked like Toledo would match any major Irish stop with an explosive game of its own. There were also a lot of missed tackles, something Notre Dame’s defense needs to improve on this week, or it could be a long day. Linebacker, JD Bertrand showed his own performance with 11 total tackles (10 solo), one sack and three tackles for a loss. That kind of output will be needed again this week.

Purdue

Purdue led Uconn 35-0 at halftime last week after scoring on first five possession. Unfortunately for the Boilermakers, Zander Horvath, the leading striker in the first quarter, left the game with a broken fibula. He was replaced by running backs, King Doerue and Dylan Downing, who combined 146 yards and one touchdown. Purdues head coach Jeff Brohm came out of halftime and called off the dogs who scored just 14 points in the third quarter and zero points in the fourth quarter to win easily 49-0. Purdue quarterback, Jack Plummer completed 16 of 20 passes for 245 yards and four touchdowns. Wide receiver, David Bell caught three of those touchdown passes in addition to 121 yards receiving on six catches.

Very Important Injuries

Our lady:

Linebacker, Marist Liufauwas lost this season to a lower leg injury.

Linebacker, Paul Moala tore his Achilles tendon and is out for the rest of the season.

Linebacker, Prince Kollie is not available.

Going back, CBo Flemister is not available.

Offensive material, Blake Fisher out for eight weeks due to a torn meniscus.

Offensive lineman, Michael Carmody sprained his ankle last week and is in doubt this week.

Linebacker, Shayne Simon out for season due to a torn labrum.

Tight end, Kevin Bauman misses six weeks due to a broken leg.

Defensive end, Jordan Botelhoremains doubtful for this week’s game due to undisclosed reasons.

Wide receiver, Lawrence Keys III left the team.

Purdue:

Zander Horvath is on the run and will be out for four to eight weeks due to a fractured fibula.

Tight end, Garrett Miller is doubtful this weekend for reasons unknown.

Wide receiver, Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen is in doubt this weekend for reasons unknown.

Point spread and total

Purdue(2-0) (2-0 ATS) at #12 Notre Dame (2-0) (0-2 ATS)

According toChances shark, the early betting line opened with Notre Dame as the 7.5-point favorite and has remained there ever since. The game’s total has also held steady at 58.5. Looking at the roster, Notre Dame possesses the superior talent, but looking at each of their previous games this season, it seems Purdue is on the right track, while Notre Dame is still finding its way. That said, the Notre Dame being a touchdown favorite at home seems reasonable here as it could very well be a one-ball game at the end of the fourth quarter. The total is also right on point, though some will see Purdue’s 49-0 shutout over Uconn, but let’s not forget that this was Uconn’s football team; not his basketball team. In week one, Purdue surrendered 21 points to the state of Oregon. On the other side of the ball, Notre Dame has given up many explosive moves to both opponents thus far, so it’s reasonable to assume that both teams will score points in this game.

betting trends

Notre Dame is 1-4 against the spread (ATS) in the last 5 games.

Purdue is 2-5 ATS in his last 7 games.

Notre Dame is 18-2 straight up (SU) in the last 20 games.

Purdue is 4-2 ATS in his last 6 games against Notre Dame

At home to Purdue, Notre Dame is 8-1 SU in their last 9 games.

In 6 of the last 7 games against a Big Ten opponent, Notre Dames’ matches have exceeded the total.

In 14 of Purdue’s last 18 road races, the total has gone below the total.

Behind Enemy Lines Week 2

Wake Forest -5.5 (2-0) (0-2 ATS) at State of Florida (0-2) (1-1 ATS)

The Demon Deacons destroyed the humble state of Norfolk, 41-16, last week. Their attack looked steady on the ground and through the air as they rushed 161 yards and threw another 244. Meanwhile, the state of Florida had another heartthrob that fell in the state of Jacksonville, 20-17. The Seminoles defense enabled Jacksonville State to score twice in under five minutes to take the upset win. This week’s matchup started with a Wake Forest favorite with seven points, but the line has since dropped to 5.5. Almost every sportsbook has the total for this game at 61.5. Florida State is 7-1 SU in their last eight games against Wake Forest. The under has cashed in on the last six encounters between these two teams.

Colorado State (0-2) (0-2 ATS) at Toledo -14.5 (1-1) (1-1 ATS)

The Rams are coming off a heavy loss last week when Vanderbilt kicked a last second field goal to win the game 24-21. The Rockets return home from South Bend with a similar loss as Toledo allowed Notre Dame to score in the last two minutes to beat them, 32-29. This week’s matchup will show which team has the strength to pick themselves up off the mat first. The line on this game opened with Toledo -13 and has since risen to 14.5. The total fell by one point to 58.5. Colorado State is 2-4 ATS in his last six games and is the underdog. The total has moved into six of Toledos’ last seven games against a team from the Mountain West Conference.

#18 Wisconsin (1-1) (1-1 ATS) -day week-

#8 Cincinnati -4.5 (2-0) (1-1 ATS) at Indiana (1-1 (1-1 ATS)

The Bearcats have destroyed their first two opponents, including a 42-7 loss to Murray State last week. This week will likely be the first real test of the season in Cincinnatis, when they head to Bloomington to take on the Hoosiers. Indiana will enter this matchup after an explosive victory of her own after beating Idaho, 56-14. This line opened with the Bearcats being favored from 3.5 and has since moved up to 4.5. The total of this game remains 50 across the board. In the last 15 games against teams of the Big Ten Conference, Cincinnati is 3-12 SU. Indiana is 6-1 ATS in his last seven home games.

#15 Virginia Tech (2-0) (2-0 ATS) at West Virginia -3 (1-1) (1-1 ATS)

The Hokies are on a hot streak winning, covering each of their first two games as not only favorites but also underdogs. Last week, Virginia Tech defeated Middle Tennessee State 35-14. They are in a trusted position as the Hokies will carry their number 15 ranking to Milan’s Puskar Stadium as the underdogs. Although West Virginia comes unranked in this game, sportsbooks have them listed as a three-point favorite. The total for this game is 50. Virginia Tech is 7-2 SU in the last nine games against West Virginia. As the favorites, the Mountaineers have gone over the total in 11 of their last 14 games.

USC -8.5 (1-1) (1-1 ATS) in Washington State (1-1) (0-2 ATS)

Last week, the Trojans were ashamed that Stanford lost at home 42-28. The loss also left them completely out of the top 25. To make matters worse, USC fired head coach Clay Helton after the game. Washington State is coming off a 44-24 win against Portland State. The Trojans opened as a ten-point favorite in this game, but the uncertainty surrounding the teams’ leaders has lowered the line to 8.5. In some books it is even at an eight. USC is 11-2 SU in their last 13 games against Washington State. The Cougars are 1-5 ATS in their last six games against teams in the Pac-12 conference.

Virginia (2-0) (2-0 ATS) at #21 North Carolina -9 (1-1) (1-1 ATS)

After beating Georgia State 59-17 last week, the Tar Heels moved up three places in the rankings to #21. North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell was back in shape, completing 21 of 29 passes for 352 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for another 104 yards while adding two touchdowns to the ground. Virginia also looked good in their game against Illinois, beating them handily, 42-14. The Cavaliers have given away just 14 points from two games this season. Something has to be done this week. UNC opened as an 8.5-point favorite before dropping the line to nine. The total rose by a few points to 66.5. Virginia is 4-1 SU in her last five games against the Tar Heels. At home, North Carolina’s games against Virginia have gone down in 11 of the last 16.

NAVY (0-2) (0-2 ATS) -day week-

Georgia Tech (1-1) (1-1 ATS) at #6 Clemson (1-1) (0-2)

The Yellow Jackets jabbed Kennesaw State, 45-17, last week. Georgia Tech quarterback, Jordan Yates threw for 254 yards and four touchdowns. This week will likely be much harder to face a Clemson defense that has only lost three points all season. Last week, the Tigers dismantled South Carolina State, 49-3. Clemson opened as a 30.5 point favorite before the streak dropped to a modest 28.5. The total of this match has remained at 52. Georgia Tech has lost its last six games to Clemson and is 0-5-1 ATS. The total is higher than the total in six of the last nine matchups played at Memorial Stadium.

Stanford (1-1) (1-1 ATS) at Vanderbilt (1-1) (1-1 ATS)

Last week Stanford redirected USC 42-28. Cardinal ran back, Nathaniel Peat stomped the Trojans on the run for 118 yards on just 9 carries including a touchdown. Vanderbilt will be coming off a tough win against Colorado State. It took a winning field goal to beat the Rams 24-21. The Commodores surrendered 207 rushing yards in that game for an average of 6.3 yards per rush, so it will be interesting to see if they can hold off Peat. Stanford comes into this week’s game favored by 12 and the total is currently at 50 points. Since 2019, Vanderbilt has entered the game as a double-digit underdog fifteen times, but only once managed to walk away with an upset. Stanford is 5-0 SU in their last five games on the road.

*Notre Dame’s 2021 opponents listed in bold.