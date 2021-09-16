Tennis remains undefeated in season’s opening games; Women’s notch first shutdown since programs restart





MADISON, NJ The New Jersey City University men’s and women’s tennis teams both opened the season with 9-0 wins against Fairleigh Dickinson University Florham on Wednesday, September 15. This is the women’s team’s first shutout win since the program’s restart in 2020-21. In the women’s league, NJCU (1-0) started the afternoon strong after winning all three doubles and taking an early 3-0 lead. Junior Eliza Clamor (Auckland, New Zealand/Rangitoto College) and freshmen Vanshita Malhotra (Barwala, India/DAV Model School) teamed up against the Devils (0-2) on the first doubles and walked away with an 8-2 win. Team co-captains, graduate student Brittany Waugh (Stevenson Ranch, California/West Ranch) and junior Giada Zorzan (Milan, Italy / Liceo dello Sport Marco Pantani) , swept their match at second double for an 8-0 win. rookies Mila Gligorov (Milan, Italy / Collegio San Carlo) and Sara Zorzan (Milan, Italy / Falcone Borsellino High School) coupled with third doubles for another 8-0 win. Clamor led the way for the Jersey City with a 6-3, 6-0 win over second singles. Shortly afterwards, Malhotra walked off the field after dominating her opponent 6-2, 6-1 in the third singles, officially taking the match victory. Giada then closed her game with a 6-0, 6-3 win on the first basehits. Both Gligrov and Sara won in straight sets, winning 8-0 on the fifth and sixth singles respectively. Waugh took the final win of the night with an 8-2 win over the fourth singles. Fourth, fifth and sixth singles all played one pro set each, with the match already up for grabs for the Gothic Knights. FULL RESULTS WOMEN (NJCU 9, FDU 0)

Double (3-0 NJCU) 1: Shouting/Malhotra (N) def. Del Rosso/Weller, 8-2

2: Waugh/G. Zorzan (N) defeats. Delloliacono/Cronkhite, 8-0

3: Gligorov / S. Zorzan (N) defeats. May / Lemin, 8-0 Singles (6-0 NJCU) 1: Defeats G. Zorzan (N). Del Rosso (F), 6-0, 6-3

2: Shouting (N) def. DelloIiacono (F), 6-3, 6-0

3: Malhotra (N) defeats. Weller (F), 6-2, 6-1

4: Waugh (N) def. Cronkite (F), 8-2

5: Gligorov (N) def. Mayo (F), 8-0

6: S. Defeats Zorzan (N). Lemin (F), 8-0 The NJCU men’s tennis team (1-0) also took an early 3-0 lead against the Devils (0-1) after winning all three doubles. Senior co-captain Theo Bourghelle (Lesquin, France / LaSalle Lille) and junior Ryan Weiss (Mullica Hill, NJ/Clearview Regional) teamed up in the first doubles to take an 8-2 win. At the second double, sophomore duo Alejandro Ley (Las Palmas, Spain / IES Politcnico) and Jordi Julia (Barcelona, ​​Spain / IES Sant Quirze del Valles) cruised through their match, resulting in an 8-1 win. Senior co-captain Alex Platonov (Weehawken, NJ/Weehawken) and sophomore Gerard Loras (Tortosa, Spain / Collegi Dioces Sagrada Famlia) followed the teams’ lead with an 8-6 win on the third doubles. Bourghelle went to singles and won his match 6-1, 6-1 on the front line. Weiss was next to finish on the third basehit and won 6-1, 6-0 vs. the Devils. Ley soon followed with a 6-0, 6-1 win over second singles. Julia closed the fourth single with a 6-0, 6-3 win while Platonov also finished with a 6-2, 6-4 sixth-line win. Loras battled through the final game of the evening and walked away with a 7-6 (7-4), 6-4 clinch, leaving the Gothic Knights unbeaten. FULL RESULTS MEN (NJCU 9, FDU 0)

Double (3-0 NJCU) 1: Bourghelle / Weiss (N) def. Carasso / Puccia (F), 8-2

2: Defeats Ley/Julia (N). Mostoller/Esgun, 8-1

3: Platonov/Loras (N) def. De La Garza/Duval (F), 8-6 Singles (6-0 NJCU) 1: Defeat Bourghelle (N). Carasso (F), 6-1, 6-1

2: Law (N) def. Puccia (F), 6-0, 6-1

3: Weiss (N) def. Esgun (F), 6-1, 6-0

4: Julia (N) defeats. Duval (W), 6-0, 6-3

5: Loras (N) def. Emery (V), 7-6(7-4), 6-4

6: Platonov (N) def. Schacher (F), 6-2, 6-4 NEXT ONE: The NJCU women’s team travels to Geneva, NY, to compete in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Regional Championship tournament hosted by William Smith College, which begins Saturday, September 18. The men’s team will later travel to the ITA Regional Championship tournament on Friday, October 1, also in Geneva and hosted by Hobart College.

