How the Stars plan to corner the Texas hockey fan market with a preseason game in El Paso

When the Stars take to the ice in El Paso for a preseason game against Arizona on October 3, it will be the happy meeting place of two of organizations’ most visible corporate initiatives: marketing for the entire state of Texas and outreach to the Latin Americas. American Community.

The NHL announced the game Wednesday morning as part of the league’s Kraft Hockeyville USA game. El Paso was named the winner of the game in 2020, meaning that in addition to hosting a preseason NHL game, the city also received $150,000 in rink upgrades and $10,000 in hockey equipment.

The competition was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s a high-profile event for El Paso hockey and hopefully it will create some fans, said Brad Alberts, Stars president and CEO.

The Stars have placed a lot of emphasis on cornering the market for Texas hockey fans this season.

Their marketing slogan Texas Hockey is featured on the headline of the team’s website and is visible as a hashtag in many of the team’s tweets. The American Airlines Center this year will feature the team’s secondary logo, the Texas state outline logo on the center ice. This season, the Stars are also advertising in El Paso and Austin, close to where AHL affiliate Texas plays in Cedar Park.

The Stars are the only NHL team in the state, while the Texas Stars are the only AHL team in the state after San Antonio moved to Henderson, Nev.

Alberts said that due to the pandemic, the players would not be able to interact with fans in El Paso as much as the team would have liked, but the Stars would still be present through mascot Victor E. Green and school appearances.

The competition will be held at the El Paso County Events Center, less than half a mile from the Mexican border. Alberts has previously said that the Stars want to be Mexico’s team.

Why not? said Alberts. There is no one else. There are many Mexicans in Dallas-Fort Worth and in Texas. That’s really an audience trying to appeal. Of course for all Latinos, but people of Mexican descent make up the majority of that group [in Dallas]. We think this is a great opportunity to grow from the fans’ perspective.

The team recently hired former NHL goalkeeper Al Montoya to become the organizing director of community outreach, a new position that will focus on helping the organization grow the game of hockey among underrepresented fans, including Hispanics like him, according to the star.

Montoya was the first Cuban-American to play in the NHL and the league’s first native speaker. The 36-year-old played nine seasons in the NHL and will be vital to the teams coming in to the Latinx community in the Dallas area.

The team also has other plans.

Alberts said the Stars want to play a game in Mexico City but have not put a date on it due to unknowns surrounding the pandemic and logistics in Mexico City. Would the Stars hire a Spanish broadcast team to call Stars Games?

I think it’s all of the above without getting too specific and giving up all our secrets too early, Alberts said. I think we want to make the game comfortable and appealing to all Latinos living in Texas in and around the DFW area.

Alberts also said the team would try to enroll many boys and girls in its learn-skating and play programs to build out at the grassroots level, in addition to forging relationships with Mexico-based and Latin American-owned companies.

The game against the Coyotes now gives the Stars seven preseason games. Training camp kicks off on September 23 with the first preseason game on September 27 in St. Louis.

Find more Stars coverage from The Dallas Morning News here