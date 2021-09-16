Cricket Australia sign backs Earl Eddings for second term





The board of Cricket Australia is backing chairman Earl Eddings for a second term ahead of next month’s annual general meeting. It is believed that at least two states are against the move, which could mean that state lines will disintegrate as stakeholders gather at the AGM to vote, among other things, on the reappointment of Eddings as an independent director of the board at the AGM. from next month. Eddings replaced former chairman David Peever in late 2018 as part of widespread organizational change in the wake of the Cape Town ball-mess scandal. It is highly unusual for a CA chairman to hold the position for more than a single term and Cricket NSW and Queensland Cricket are keen to see a change at the top, but the boards are unanimous that Eddings will retain the position if he is re-elected by the majority of the States. Cricket NSW is believed to have the greatest reservations about Eddings’ continued tenure, but Queensland Cricket presented its annual report at its own AGM earlier this week, in which chairman Chris Simpson stated that the State Board had pushed for a refresh of the CA Board. Queensland Cricket was also involved in discussions about the future composition of the Cricket Australia Board, Simpson said in his report. We argued for an ideal opportunity to refresh the board with a focus on the future, including a review of the overall funding model for Australian cricket, and a unified positioning of stakeholders to prioritize the implementation of the national cricket strategy. Our input has been recognized and assessed and we eagerly await the national resolution to come. Before the national cricket associations vote on October 14, the CA nomination committee must approve Eddings as a candidate for one of three independent board positions. If successful, this will be Eddings’ last term, with CA also announcing a succession plan that will see the appointment of a vice-chairman – who will become Eddings’ identified successor – at the end of the 2021-2021 season. Earl has provided much-needed leadership stability and strategic vision during the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, the board said in a statement. We believe it is critical to have the stability and proven experience to enable the board to build strong relationships with the national and international cricket community, our valued sponsors, broadcast partners and all other stakeholders. As we work with the State and Territory Cricket Associations on the future of our sport, we understand the importance of identifying the next stage of leadership for cricket and providing the right support and development to ensure a smooth transition from board chairmanship. It is a privilege to chair the board of Cricket Australia and be part of the team leading our sport through one of the most challenging periods in its history, said Eddings. While I am grateful for the support of the boards of directors for my appointment to a second term as chairman, I recognize the benefits to our sport of leadership innovation and fully support the smooth succession plan approved by the board.

