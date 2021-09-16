The 10 Best College Football Jobs





Anyone up for a good midweek debate? I thought so. But again, if I had posted this on a Sunday afternoon, I’m sure plenty would be willing to debate it with me. In the wake of USC Clay Helton’s resignation, much has been said about where the job compares to the best in college football. We’ll be moving on to USC soon, but that discussion got me thinking about what are the absolute best head coach jobs in college football. Here are my ten best with a few reasons why every rank where they do: (Reminder: These are rankings of actual positions, not current coaches holding each post) 10. Texas A&M

As for the brand’s national growth, Texas A&M’s move to the SEC has only helped. Playing in the same division as Alabama, Auburn and LSU makes winning at the highest level difficult and that’s before you consider that Texas and Oklahoma will soon join the league. That said, Texas A&M will outbid just about anyone to pay an entire staff, not just a head coach, an important aid to any head coach. 9. USC

A little over a decade ago, there’s a good chance you would have found USC at the top of most of these lists, but what’s happened since Pete Carroll left for the NFL? College football is as regionalized as ever, with the Southeast’s stranglehold on the sport only growing in strength. Then remember, Los Angeles has since added not one but two NFL teams, and the Colosseum floodlights don’t shine as brightly these days. 8. Texas

Texas is like a fake profile on an online dating site. This person seems perfect in every way: they are breathtakingly beautiful, they have an incredible house (facilities), they are loaded and they do not lack confidence. It’s like seeing them up close and realizing since January 2009 that all they’ve done right is get in the way in their own way, Texas’ flaws reveal themselves. They’re far from terrible, but we’re also a long way from 2005. 7. Notre Dame

Part of me thinks this is too low for Notre Dame, but the other part sees how much higher it is now than it would have appeared on any of these lists a decade ago. There are still admission challenges that make winning big there a little harder, and Indiana’s recruiting base is far from a hotbed compared to much of the south. That said, Brian Kelly hasn’t fully reinstated the program in terms of National Championships, but he’s accomplished a lot in getting this program back into the ranks where it belongs. 6. Oklahoma

Growing up in the 1990s, I didn’t understand the love of Oklahoma in terms of prestige. They went six seasons from 1994-99 without finishing in one season, but in the 22 seasons since finishing outside the top-10 only six times. Bob Stoops restored the Sooners to greatness and all Lincoln Riley has done is go to three College Football Playoffs in his four seasons completed. The recruiting base isn’t as rich as other Southern power states and that’s really the one thing that’s stopping the Sooners from fighting for, well, number two maybe on my list. 5. Clemson

A decade ago, Clemson might have appeared somewhere between 15 and 20 on this list. Dabo Swinney has turned Clemson into a powerhouse and essentially an SEC program without having to play an SEC schedule. Getting kids to play in the ACC instead of the SEC is a challenge, but a Swinney and his staff win regularly enough. When the day comes for Dabo to move on, will Clemson turn into a program like Oklahoma or Ohio State that just shuts down or will there be a significant step back like we’ve seen with so many other powerful programs? 4. Georgia

Georgia has come so close to winning a national championship in recent years without actually doing it. Being the head coach of Georgia means you get the SEC East instead of West, you’re the top dog (no pun intended) by a wide margin in your talented state, and your history is one of the best there is despite a serious love sickness . 3. LSU

How many programs can say they’ve won national championships with their last three head coaches each? LSU has an absolutely charged talent pool to choose from, has arguably the best home field in all of college football, and despite not being nicknamed the Iron Bowl, it makes up half of the best college football rivalry of the past 15 years. 2. Ohio State

The only thing the state of Ohio has been missing over the past twenty years is being blessed by having Nick Saban coach them for about 15 years. They are easily the most successful program in their area in recent decades, have fantastic facilities and own a state that is annually laden with great high school football talent. The Buckeyes have owned the Big Ten for the past two decades and as things look early on, it will be more of the same. 1. Alabama

Was this ever a question? If you’re not sure whether Alabama is the runaway number one, ask yourself this: If Nick Saban retires one day, what current head coach wouldn’t consider the Alabama track an upgrade? Answer: there isn’t.

