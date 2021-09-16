cubs vs. Phillies – Game Recap – September 15, 2021

PHILADELPHIA — Andrew Knapp saw the ball roll towards the Chicago dugout and continued his sprint on the basepath. He could walk home on the wildest walkoffs, a passed ball that kept the Phillies from sinking further in the NL pennant race.

Knapp scored when the ball knocked off Robinson Chirinos’ glove in the ninth inning to bolster Philadelphia’s weak playoff push with a 6-5 win over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday-evening.

Sometimes you get slapped in the face, Knapp said. We’ve talked about being able to just wash it all down and really focus on the next inning, the next pitch.

The Phillies bullpen blew the lead in the eighth and ninth innings. Chirinos hit a two-run homer off Jose Alvarado to make it 4th level in the eighth. Matt Duffy singled out Ian Kennedy (2-1) in the ninth to make it 5.

The Phillies have blown 32 saves this season.

We won the game. That’s all that matters, said Phillies manager Joe Girardi.

JT Realmuto, the All-Star gamecatcher who played first due to a sore right shoulder, led off the eighth inning with his 15th homer of the season in a tumultuous last two innings for a club that held onto playoff ambitions.

Knapp led off the ninth with a single off Trevor Megill (1-2) and moved to third base on a sacrifice and groundout. Chirinos couldn’t control Megill’s knuckle curve and Knapp shot home with the winning run.

It’s hard to get a cross-up with no one on second base, said Cubs manager and former catcher David Ross. Sometimes as a catcher, if you’re a catcher and you expect the ball to break and it goes the other way, that can drop your glove and give it a funny twist that’s hard to catch.

The Phillies were 4 1/2 games behind first-place Atlanta in the NL East and three games behind St. Louis in the wild-card race. San Diego and Cincinnati are ahead of the Phillies for the second wild card with 17 games left this season.

I know we can do it, Knapp said. I know tonight’s win is how we’re going to do it.

Time is running out for the Phillies to make a serious move, but the schedule remained in their favor: After finishing their three-game set with the Cubs on Thursday, the Phillies will play 10 consecutive games against teams with losing records. Then a three-game set in Atlanta to close out September.

The interesting thing is that all the other teams lose too, Girardi said. So they were still there.

barely.

Alvarado wasted another solid outing from right-wing Ranger Suarez. He hit a career-high eight over six innings. He made his 10th start of the season from 37 appearances and has a 1.50 ERA over 90 innings.

The Phillies have leaned more on Bryce Harper to keep them in the race.

He led off the fourth with a double off Cubs-starter Alec Mills, then scored when Didi Gregorious grounded into a double play. Freddy Galvis added a two-run homerun later in the inning, his 13th, for a 3-0 lead.

Suarez gave two back in the fifth when New Jersey-born Frank Schwindel, who had a big cheering section behind the Cubs dugout, hit a two-run homerun to make it 3-2.

Suarez even helped himself when he doubled Mills in the fifth and scored off Realmutos to give it a 4-2 lead in the fifth.

The Phillies had lost six out of seven and eight out of eleven overall as part of a late summer shower that knocked them out of a short run for first place in the NL East.

Maybe the Phillies aren’t as good as a previous eight-game winning streak had teased?

I don’t believe that because we won with this team, said Girardi. We haven’t played well lately. For whatever reason, we blew up some games late. There have been some games where we haven’t hit. We just struggled. And we haven’t scored much lately. If you don’t, it’s harder to win games.

FRANK THE TANK

Schwindel, of Livingston, NJ, and a St. Johns product, seemingly had dozens of fans going wild for him behind the Cubs dugout. Frank the Tank was in at least one row on the back of their white T-shirts.

TRAINERS ROOM

Phillies: RHP Connor Brogdon placed on the 10-day IL with a right groin strain and RHP Ramn Rosso recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

ONLY THE VAX

Girardi said the Phillies have achieved 85% vaccination coverage, the rate needed for relaxed health and safety protocols. That percentage includes players and staff in both the majors and Triple-A. Electronic tracking devices were eliminated.

NEXT ONE

The Phillies are expected to pitch a bullpen game in the series finale against Cubs RHP Kyle Hendricks (14-6, 4.54 ERA).

——