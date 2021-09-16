A shared love for all things cricket

A boisterous, exciting series ended peacefully with players leaving Manchester early and many departing for the IPL.

The ending shouldn’t detract from the series and reminds cricket fans that red ball cricket can be extremely immersive. It was almost gladiators at times, Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara against the ever-young James Anderson, or Joe Root against Jasprit Bumrahs impaling Yorkers. Winning India twice in London in the final session of the fifth day was a sports drama that left me hiding behind my couch.

When India plays in the UK, it’s like a home game, thanks to a vibrant diaspora of over 1.5 million people. I was at the 2019 World Cup where a sea of ​​blue nearly 100,000 Indian fans traveled to the UK for that series. This shared love of the sport is integral to our living bridge, a term coined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to describe the unique people-to-people relationship between the UK and India.

As Her Majesties’ High Commissioner to India, much of my day-to-day work is to build a deeper, more forward-looking partnership that benefits both our people and the world: creating jobs through increased trade and investment, fighting Covid and advancing our excellent health partnership, work to keep our countries safe and tackle the global challenge of climate change together. It also means nurturing this unique living bridge that makes the relationship between the UK and India like no other. To do this, I must first understand modern India, not an easy task, with a population over 21 times that of the UK and (at least) 22 different languages.

Languages ​​are a window into a country’s soul and culture, so I’m trying to learn Hindi, with some effort. Fortunately, I have discovered that I am already fluent in a language spoken in India Cricket, a language of passion and pleasure.

I fondly remember the time I played cricket with my students in Indore more than three decades ago. What India was different, but what hasn’t changed, is its incredible ability to turn challenges into advantages, both on and off the cricket pitch.

I saw that at Lords in 1983, sitting with my father when India first won the World Cup. Kapil Devs game changing catch over his shoulder to fire Viv Richards and Balwinder Singh Sandhu who knock Gordon Greenidges off the stump. What happened that day was hard to believe, and I think India’s recent habit of winning in unlikely situations can be traced back to that victory.

It was a happy coincidence that my day job has given me the privilege of meeting Indian cricket greats such as Kapil Dev, Rahul Dravid and Kris Srikkanth. I also had the chance (quite coincidentally) to visit Chepauk Stadium in Chennai and Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to watch some cricket, although both experiences were painful for an England fan. I was completely impressed by the passion this country has for the sport and how it connects us. In Chennai, when I played with the youngsters who won the Street Cricket World Cup in 2019, Sam Curran’s name was on their lips.

Looking ahead, the relationship between the UK and India is entering a transformative decade during which closer cooperation will take place in areas of interest to both countries. I expect that our living bridge will play a vital role as we embark on this ambitious journey together.

While cricket remains a very interesting area for sports tourism, I know that the other major events in the UK, such as Wimbledon and the Premier League, have a huge following. The 2022 Commonwealth Games are just around the corner and promise to be spectacular. It will be the first climate neutral Commonwealth Games and also the most inclusive with more parasports than ever before and the first multisport event with more medals for women than for men. If Covid allows I would encourage more people to take this opportunity to visit and discover you, you will not be disappointed.

In the meantime, I will continue to practice mydoosraand the cover ride with the High Commission cricket team and explore this beautiful country armed with a bit of Hindi and a taste for all things cricket.

(Alex Ellis is the British High Commissioner to India)