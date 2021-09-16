Fantasy Football Position Ranking for NFL Week 2





A pair of former MVPs will go head to head in this week’s NFL matchup. Fantasy managers will be keeping a close eye on how Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, who won the award in 2018, and Baltimore Ravens’ winner, Lamar Jackson, who won the 2019, both rank among the top three quarterbacks in this week’s rankings. Fantasy football rankings for Week 2 are based on the Points Per Receive (PPR) used in most seasonal and daily fantasy football formats. One point is awarded for every 10 rushing and receiving yards and one point for every 20 passing yards. Six points are awarded for touchdowns scored, four points for passing TDs and one point for receptions. Rankings are compiled byFantasySharks.com. (*- Check injury/status before kick-off) QUARTER BACKS 1 Patrick Mahomes KC and Bal. 2 Russell Wilson sea. against ten. 3 Lamar Jackson Ball. vs. KC 4 Roof Prescott Dal. at LA-C 5 Kyler Murray Ari. against Mine. 6 Tom Brady TB vs. Atl. 7 Josh Allen Buf. at Mia. 8 Aaron Rodgers GB vs. det. 9 Jalen hurts Phi. vs. SF 10 Justin Herbert LA-C v Dal. 11 Jameis Winston NO to car. 12 Ryan Tannehill Ten. at sea. 13 Matt Ryan Atl. at TB 14 Mac Jones NE at NY-J 15 Ben Roethlisberger Pit. vs. LV 16 Joe Burrow Cin. at Chi. 17 Baker Mayfield Cle. against Hou. 18 Matthew Stafford LA-R at Ind. 19 Kirk Cousins ​​Min. at Arie. 20 Trevor Lawrence Jack. against Den. 21 Teddy Bridgewater Den. at Jac. 22 Tyrod Taylor Hou. at Cl. 23 Derek Carr LV at Pit. 24 Carson Wentz Ind. vs. LA-R 25 Andy Dalton Chi. against China. 26 Jared Goff Det. at GB 27 Jimmy Garoppolo SF on Phi. 28 Tua Tagovailoa Mia. against Buf. 29 Zach Wilson NY-J vs. NE 30 Daniel Jones NY-G in Wax. 31 Taylor Heinicke Was. vs. NY-G 32 Sam Darnold car. to NO FANTASY WAIVER WIRE: Elijah Mitchell of Niners steps into the lead role RUNNING BACK 1 Christian McCaffrey car. vs. NEW 2 Dalvin Cook Min. at Arie. 3 Alvin Kamara NO by car. 4 Nick Chubb Cle. against Hou. 5 Aaron Jones GB vs. det. 6 Derrick Henry Ten. at sea. 7 Jonathan Taylor Ind. vs. LA-R 8 Austin Ekeler LA-C against Dal. 9 David Montgomery Chi. against Cin. 10 Joe Mixon Cin. at Chi. 11 Antonio Gibson Was. vs. NY-G 12 Ezekiel Elliott Dal. at LA-C 13 Melvin Gordon Den. at Jac. 14 Chris Carsonzee. against ten. 15 *Miles Sanders Phi. vs. SF 16 Kareem Hunt Cle. against Hou. 17 *Josh Jacobs LV at Pit. 18 Darrell Henderson LA-R at Ind. 19 Devin Singletary Buf. at Mia. 20 Myles Gaskin Mia. against Buf. 21 D’Andre Swift Det. at GB 22 Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC in Ball. 23 Ty’Son Williams Ball. vs. KC 24 Chase Edmonds Ari. versus min. 25 *Saquon Barkley NY-G in Wax. 26 Jamaal Williams Det. at GB 27 James Robinson Jack. against Den. 28 Damien Harris NE at NY-J 29 Najee Harris Pit. vs. LV 30 Elijah Mitchell SF at Phi. 31 Ronald Jones TB vs. Atl. 32 Mike Davis Atl. at TB 33 Leonard Fournette TB vs. Atl. 34 Kenyan Drake LV at Pit. 35 JD McKissic Was. vs. NY-G 36 Carlos Hyde Jack. against Den. 37 Javonte Williams Den. at Jac. 38 Mark Ingram Hou. at Cl. 39 Tony Pollard Dal. at LA-C 40 James Conner Ari. versus min. 41 Nyheim Hines Ind. vs. LA-R 42 James White NE at NY-J 43 Trey Sermon SF on Phi. 44 David Johnson Hou. at Cl. 45 Damien Williams Chi. against Cin. 46 Latavius ​​Murray Ball. vs. KC 47 Sony Michel LA-R at Ind. 48 Jordan Wilkins Ind. vs. LA-R 49 Boston Scott Phil. vs. SF 50 Marlon Mack Ind. vs. LA-R 51 Justin Jackson LA-C v Dal. 52 Lamical Perine NY-J vs. NE 53 Young Bernard TB vs. Atl. 54 Zack Moss Buf. at Mia. 55 Joshua Kelley LA-C vs. Valley. FANTASY STOCK WATCH: QB’s Silent Critics in First Stars with New Teams WIDE RECEIVERS Davante Adams GB vs. 1 The. 2 DeAndre Hopkins Ari. versus min. 3 Tyreek Hill KC in Bal. 4 Chris Godwin TB vs. Atl. 5 Stefon Diggs Buf. at Mia. 6 Tyler Lockett Sea. against ten. 7 Keenan Allen LA-C v Dal. 8 DK Metcalf Sea. against ten. 9 Adam Thielen Min. at Arie. 10 Calvin Ridley Atl. at TB 11 Deebo Samuel SF at Phi. 12 Amari Cooper Dal. at LA-C 13 *AJ Brown Ten. at sea. 14 Mike Evans TB vs Atl. 15 Robert Woods LA-R at Ind. 16 Cooper Kupp LA-R at Ind. 17 Brandin Cooks Hou. at Cl. 18 Justin Jefferson Min. at Arie. 19 Allen Robinson Chi. against Cin. 20 CeeDee Lam Dal. at LA-C 21 Corey Davis NY-J vs. BORN 22 Diontae Johnson pit. vs. LV 23 Ja’Marr Chase Cin. at Chi. 24 Antonio Brown TB vs. Atl. 25 DJ Moore car. vs. NEW 26 Terry McLaurin Wash. vs. NY-G 27 Nelson Agholor NE at NY-J 28 JuJu Smith-Schuster Pit. vs. LV 29 Jarvis Landry Cle. against Hou. 30 Jakobi Meyers NE at NY-J 31 Marquez Callaway NO to car. 32 Marvin Jones Jack. against the. 33 Cole Beasley Buf. at Mia. 34 Robby Anderson car. vs. NEW 35 Chase Claypool Pit. vs. LV 36 Courtland Sutton Den. at Jac. 37 Sterling Shepard NY-G in Wax. 38 Mike Williams LA-C v Dal. 39 Tyler Boyd Cin. at Chi. 40 DJ Chark Jack. by Day. 41 Russell Gage Atl. at TB 42 Julio Jones Ten. at sea. 43 Jalen Reagor Phi. against SF 44 Brandon Aiyuk SF at Phi. 45 Marquez Valdes-Scantling GB vs. det. 46 Tee Higgins Cin. at Chi. 47 Christian Kirk Ari. versus min. 48 *Marquise Brown Ball. vs. KC 49 DeVante Parker Mia. against Buf. 50 Henry Ruggs LV at Pit. 51 Tyrell Williams Det. at GB 52 Emmanuel Sanders Buf. at Mia. 53 Will Fuller Mia. against Buf. 54 Kenny Golladay NY-G in Wax. 55 Laviska Shenault Jac. against the. STUDS, DUDS, SLEEPERS:Justin Herbert targets exhausted Dallas defense TIGHT ENDS 1 Travis Kelce KC and Bal. 2 Darren Waller LV at Pit. 3 George Kittle SF on Phi. 4 Mark Andrews Ball. vs. KC 5 Dallas Goedert Phi. vs. SF 6 TJ Hockenson Det. at GB 7 Rob Gronkowski TB vs. Atl. 8 Kyle Pitts Atl. at TB 9 Tyler Higbee LA-R at Ind. 10 Logan Thomas was. vs. NY-G 11 Hayden Hurst Atl. at TB 12 Hunter Henry NE at NY-J 13 Jonnu Smith NE at NY-J 14 Noah Fant den. at Jac. 15 Cole Kmet Chi. against Cin. 16 Mike Gesicki Mia. against Buf. 17 Adam Trautman NO to car. 18 Robert Tonyan GB vs. det. 19 Jared Cook LA-C vs Dal. 20 *Zach Ertz Phi. vs. SF 21 *Anthony Firkser Ten. at sea. 22 Eric Ebron pit. vs. LV 23 Austin Hooper Cle. against Hou. 24 Gerald Everettzee. against ten. 25 Dalton Schultz Dal. at LA-C 26 Blake Jarwin Dal. at LA-C 27 CJ Uzomah Cin. at Chi. 28 Dawson Knox Buf. at Mia. 29 Jack Doyle Ind. vs. LA-R 30 Jordan Akins Hou. at Cl. KICKERS 1 Nick Folk NE at NY-J 2 Jason Myerszee. against ten. 3 Tyler Bass Buf. at Mia. 4 Dustin Hopkins was. vs. NY-G 5 Chris Boswell pit. vs. LV 6 Ryan Succop TB vs. Atl. 7 Daniel Carlson LV at Pit. 8 Cairo Santos Chi. against Cin. 9 Rodrigo Blankenship Ind. vs. LA-R 10 Younghoe Koo Atl. at TB 11 Justin Tucker Ball. vs. KC 12 Robbie Gould SF on Phi. 13 Greg Zuerlein Dal. at LA-C 14 Joey Slye Hou. at Cl. 15 Matt Gay LA-R at Ind. 16 Matt Prater Ari. against Mine. 17 Jason Sanders Mia. against Buf. 18 Evan McPherson Cin. at Chi. 19 Josh Lambo Jack. against Den. 20 Tristan Vizcaino LA-C v Dal. 21 Graham Gano NY-G in Wax. 22 Chase McLaughlin Cle. against Hou. 23 Harrison Butker KC in Ball. 24 Mason Crosby GB vs. det. 25 Aldrick Rosas NO to car. 26 Austin Seibert Det. at GB 27 Greg Joseph Min. at Arie. 28 Jake Elliott Phi. vs. SF 29 Brandon McManus Den. at Jac. 30 Randy Bullock Ten. at sea. 31 Matt Ammendola NY-J v. NE 32 Quinn Nordin NE at NY-J DEFENSE 1 New Orleans Saints by car. 2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atl. 3 Pittsburgh Steelers vs. LV 4 Chicago Bears vs Cin. 5 Washington Football Team vs. NY-G 6 Los Angeles Rams at Ind. 7 Green Bay Packers vs. Det. 8 Denver Broncos at Jac. 9 New York Giants in Wax. 10 San Francisco 49ers on Phi. 11 New England Patriots on NY-J 12 Arizona Cardinals vs. min. 13 Philadelphia Eagles vs. SF 14 Cleveland Browns v Hou. 15 Indianapolis Foals vs LA-R 16 Buffalo Bills at Mia. 17 Las Vegas Raiders at Pit. 18 New York Jets vs. NE 19 Seattle Seahawks to ten. 20 Jacksonville Jaguars v Den. 21 Miami Dolphins vs. buff. 22 Baltimore Ravens vs. KC 23 Kansas City Chiefs on Ball. 24 Minnesota Vikings at Ari. 25 Tennessee Titans at Sea. 26 Cincinnati Bengals in Chi. 27 Dallas Cowboys in LA-C 28 Los Angeles Chargers vs. Valley. 29 Carolina Panthers vs. NO 30 Atlanta Falcons on TB 31 Houston Texans in Cle. 32 Detroit Lions at GB

