Sports
Wheatmore tennis rolls past rival Trinity | Sport
TRINITY Wheatmore will have to put in some work to keep its place at the top of the conference. But it promises so far.
With a few key returnees in the lineup, as well as several new faces, the Warriors rolled past rival Trinity 8-1 at Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A girls tennis in Wheatmore on Wednesday to remain unbeaten in the conference.
We played better today, said Wheatmore coach Doug Gore. Our last game (Monday against Providence Grove) we didn’t play well at all. So I was very happy with the way they played today. They were solid up and down.
Kara Comer, Hannah Wilson, Kelly Carrick, Elayna Brown, Mikalah Walls and Carmen Turgeon won in singles for the Warriors (4-1 overall, 4-0 conference), who won the PAC-7 2A last season on the revised spring schedule and captured the individual regional championship in the Middle East.
Comer/Wilson and Walls/Turgeon won in doubles.
I think we all played really well, said Comer, who won both conference and regional doubles titles with sister Taylor last season. I know we struggled a bit in previous years, but today it seems like we had no problem.
Our last game we were not prepared, the other team was actually here before us. So today we had to get our heads together and step it up if we wanted to continue our conference champion title.
Only two of last season’s top six return, so Wheatmore appears to be making headway in the lineup, especially further down the line where wins could be crucial in overall team scores, Gore said.
You go from 71-1 to this year without much worry last year, thinking this could be a tight game, he said. So that’s the challenge. You really develop your Nos. 4, 5 and 6 players because that’s where matches are won.
So far progress is good at the start of the season.
Every day we just come here and work hard, Comer said. It’s always good to get new freshmen and new people here. Hopefully you will involve everyone and improve the whole team together.
On the other hand, the Bulldogs (1-2, 1-2) who beat Hannah Lewis and Kaylee McDonald at number 3 are doubles youngsters. Autumn Gentry, Abigail Todd and Kenzi Johnson return, but everyone else is new and learning.
Given that we have three returning and the rest of the team is new, said Trinity coach Paige Crotts, they have cleaned up some mistakes they made in the beginning. So, were building, growing.
That’s pretty much everything outside of my top three. They are just new and learning and trying their best.
The Bulldogs play at home again today against Uwharrie Charter, while Wheatmore then plays in Randleman on Monday before taking on conference newcomer Southwestern Randolph in an important game atop the conference standings.
Kara Comer (WHS) beats. Autumn Gentry 10-3; Hannah Wilson (WHS) beats. Abigail Todd 10-1; Kelly Carrick (WHS) beats. Kenzi Johnson 10-4; Elayna Brown (WHS) beats. Hannah Lewis 10-4; Mikalah Walls (WHS) def. Alania Lanphar 10-2; Carmen Turgeon (WHS) beats. Grace McDonald 10-1
Comer/Wilson (WHS) def. Todd/Johnson 8-3; Carrick/Brown (WHS) beats. Gentry/Lanphar 8-5; Lewis/Kaylee McDonald (THS) def. Brown/Rian Perry 8-5.
