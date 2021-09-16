Powhatan hockey improves to 6-0 with this week’s defeat of Clover Hill, Manchester | Powhatan today





I think it’s a nice group. I think they have fun together on the field. I think they have fun together off the field, Tyson said. I enjoy being with them every day. Powhatan saved the Clover Hills cage with a deluge of goals in Monday’s 10-0 win on the road. Behind Jordan’s 3 goals, Campbell scored 2 and Erica Krauss, Kate Adams, Carsen Hogston, Emily Reimondo and Joy Johnson each scored 1. Erica scored four assists, Caroline Camp delivered three, Chloe Holt was in two, Catherine Griffith had one and Jordan was in on one. In Wednesday’s home opener, a 9-0 three-quarter shutout by Manchester Campbell led the team with 3 goals, and Adams, Camp, Jordan, Johnson, Reimondo and Hope Burton each scored 1. Jordan scored three assists in Wednesday’s win, and Campbell , Griffith, Erica and Hogston each contributed one. Manchester’s defense withstood relentless pressure from Powhatans throughout the first quarter, but the floodgates opened in the second, as the home side brought in 4 goals before half-time and were able to consistently push the ball into the penalty area and tap in from close range . The key to doing that consistently, Campbell emphasized, was communicating with everyone and just being there for you. I think everyone is there for each other on the team, and I know everyone is there for me, especially Jordan and Kate, who are on my left, Campbell said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://richmond.com/community/powhatan-today/powhatan-field-hockey-improves-to-6-0-with-this-weeks-routs-of-clover-hill-manchester/article_5e218b58-1684-11ec-9ea0-33cf9ce43dcd.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

