The Cricketers Ravi Shastri scores high

‘All selectors must have a sufficiently thick skin and be prepared to tolerate criticism.’

TCA Srinivasa-Raghavan reads Ravi Shastri’s first book.

IMAGE: Head coach Ravi Shastri watches as rain delays play out on day five of the first Test between England and India at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, August 8, 2021. Photo: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Last year’s lockdown saw many conceptions, including this book.

His birth, like so many of the author’s recordings, is perfectly timed and comes out in the middle of an exciting test series against England, in England.

It consists of very short reviews of the players that Ravi Shastri loved. Its conciseness makes it an excellent read.

It only takes a few hours from start to finish if you read it in one sitting.

But that’s unlikely, because it’s actually a book to dip into once in a while. There is no continuity.

Since he starts by saying these were the best, there’s no way he’s saying anything negative about them.

That makes it a bit monotonous, but being a follower of the game will give you a pretty complete picture of why these players were great, not just in Shastri’s opinion but everyone else’s.

IMAGE: Ravi Shastri in action. Photo: Adrian Murrell/ALLSPORT/Getty Images

Shastri has dedicated the book to ‘The fans’. But it’s not clear whose fans he’s referring to. It’s best to assume this is for the fans of the game.

It is also a relief to see that he has only chosen six players from Mumbai.

Given that it is his state, he could have easily counted two or even three times that number and no one could have blamed him. Mumbai was only like that until about two decades ago.

He also says that if some of the current players hadn’t “developed” yet, he would have written about players like Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Cheteshwar Pujara, Mohammad Shami and so on.

But by mentioning them, he makes it clear that in his eyes they are top players.

IMAGE: Ravi Shastri with Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

He is particularly good natured to the young Rishabh Pant. There must be something about young Pant that is only visible to those in the know.

As an excellent all-rounder, Shastri also shows no preference between batsmen and bowlers.

For each batsman, he has chosen almost an equal and opposite bowler.

He admits that there will be people who will disagree with his list. But says: ‘All selectors must have a sufficiently thick skin and be prepared to tolerate criticism.’

Missed Opportunities: Well, here’s one, though not from Shastri but from his publishers. The book is unnecessarily expensive. The high price will discourage sales.

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar chats with Ravi Shastri at Old Trafford, 10th July 2019. Photo: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Shastri himself has been criticized for playing it all way too defensively.

Having played with and against so many players he has mentioned, he could have described those experiences.

He has, but very occasionally and also very sketchy. That’s like not turning a 50 into a 100.

Of Michael Holding, for example, he says: ‘I will never forget my first tour of the West Indies in 1983, when Holding came full throttle in front of a packed Sabina park and sent Sunil Gavaskar’s leg stump almost all the way to the wheel. to Joel Garner at fine leg.’

Then he adds too laconically: ‘It was an extraordinary sight.’

It must have been, but there’s nothing about how he felt when he looked from the other side or how he fared when it was his turn to look at Holding.

The way he wrote it, he could very well have been sitting in the stands.

IMAGE: Ravi Shastri with Virat Kohli. Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Readers will find this consistent omission difficult to understand.

The book lacks feelings and resembles the battle of the late Ken Barrington playing the late Bapu Nadkarni.

Colorful Characters: Fortunately, he has included some of the very colorful characters in the game. That includes Farokh Engineer, Ian Chappell, Javed Miandad, David Gower, Shane Warne, Sourav Ganguly, Harbhajan Singh and Virendra Sehwag.

He has this gem to offer about such players: “The only thing to be serious about is not to be so serious that you miss out on the pleasures of life.”

These players were big proponents of that attitude. They all realized that in the end it was a sport and you had to enjoy it.

It appears that this is the advice he is giving as the India coach, which could explain the team’s inconsistent performance as at least some players don’t seem to realize that while enjoying themselves, the fans aren’t.

The one common trait that all the players in this book have is a high level of confidence.

It seems that Shane Warne, in his debut match, in which Shastri himself scored a double century, and Warner took just one wicket for 150 — Shastri’s — was still chest out at the end of the match.

He writes about Sachin Tendulkar that there was a lot of sledding in Australia in 1992.

Shastri, who was hitting on the other side, told Tendulkar to ignore them and just hit, which is exactly what he did, forcing the Aussies to stop sledding. They both got hundreds.

Finally, Dhoni. Shastri’s description of the reaction in the locker room when he announced his retirement is classic. But you’ll have to buy this book to find out how the team reacted.

Stargazing: the players in my life Authors: Ravi Shastri with Ayaz Memon Publisher : HarperCollins Pages : 296 Price : 699

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com