Sports
Who’s playing on ‘Thursday Night Football’ tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 2
“Thursday Night Football” matchups are not often the big games on the calendars. That said, the schedule makers always make a certain number of division games available for the TNF broadcast, and they usually pounce on them.
This week, viewers are treated to a clash of the two best teams from the NFC East last year. That may not be saying much as none of the teams in the division had a winning record, but there will be a lot at stake in this one.
Washington, the winner of last year’s NFC East with a 7-9 record, wants to avoid a 0-2 start. They will play at home again, but will have to send a rival who has been giving them trouble in recent years. They have not lost five consecutive games to the Giants, but Ron Rivera and Co. will try to reverse that trend on Thursday.
MORE: Watch Giants vs. Washington live with fuboTV (7-day free trial.) )
It won’t be easy. Washington is breaking in with a new quarterback with Ryan Fitzpatrick on the side, so there will be some intrigue as Taylor Heinicke looks to clinch a crucial win for himself and his team.
Below is everything you need to know about that matchup, plus everything you need to know to watch the first match of Week 2 Thursday night.
IYER: NFL Week 1’s Worst Overreactions
Who’s playing football on Thursday night tonight?
- Game: Giants vs. Washington
- Venue: FedEx Field, Landover, Md.
The Giants play against the Washington Football Team in the second Thursday night game of the season (and the first official broadcast of “Thursday Night Football”).
New York and Washington played twice last season, with the Giants winning both games. They won the first game 20-19 with Kyle Allen starting for Washington and 23-20 three weeks later with Alex Smith starting. Now the Giants will see Taylor Heinicke in action for the first time.
Heinicke is, unbelievably, the sixth different quarterback to start for Washington in the last six games against the Giants. He will try to take a win for the first time in his career as a starter. He is 0-2 in his career, including a loss in last year’s Wild Card game against the Buccaneers.
What time is the NFL game tonight?
- Date: Thursday 16 Sept.
- Time20:20 ET
The kick-off for the game Giants vs. Washington takes place at 8:20 p.m. Pregame coverage of the match begins at 7:30 PM ET on NFL Network, and the channel is also a two-hour preview show TNF First Look airing from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM ET.
Both New York and Washington are in the Eastern time zone, so both fans will see the kick-off at 8:20 PM local time.
All Thursday night games throughout the 2021 NFL season begin at 8:20 p.m. ET.
MORE: NFL’s Highest Paid Players for 2021
What channel is ‘Thursday Night Football’ on tonight?
NFL Network is the exclusive home of “Thursday Night Football” for weeks 2 through 4 of the 2021 NFL season. NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” team aired the first Thursday night game, and starting week 5 there are multiple ways to Thursday night game.
Fox and NFL Network will simulcast the game starting week 5, giving those with a standard cable package a chance to watch the action on Fox. In addition, Amazon Prime will start streaming the game in week 5. These three services will run the games for the remainder of the “Thursday Night Football Season,” which runs through Week 17.
NFL Network is available through most cable providers in the United States. It is also available through satellite provider DirecTV (channels 212 and 1212) and IPTV providers Verizon FiOS (channels 88 and 588) and Google Fiber (channel 2019).
RIVERA: Judging the rookie QB debuts in week 1
NFL live stream for Giants vs. Washington
The first game of Week 2 will air on the NFL Network, so the game can be streamed live via the NFL app and Yahoo! Sports app. This should be the preferred streaming method for cable/satellite subscribers who can’t get in front of a TV.
Cord cutters have plenty of options to make the Giants vs. Washington game to watch. They are as follows.
NFL Week 2 Schedule
The Giants and Washington Football Team kicks off Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season with a divisional clash, one of six on the 16-game slate. The biggest game of the week is a match-up between the Ravens and Chiefs on ‘Sunday Night Football’. John Harbaugh’s Ravens didn’t beat the Chiefs while Andy Reid was the head coach.
The Packers vs. Lions “Monday Night Football” game will also have some extra interest after Green Bay’s terrible show in Week 1. Aaron Rodgers and Co. will try to come back against a Lions defense that just allowed 41 points to the 49ers.
Below is the full Week 2 schedule for Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
Thursday September 16
|Game
|Kick-off time
|TV channel
|Giants at Washington Football Team
|20:20 ET
|NFL
Sunday 19 September
|Game
|Kick-off time
|TV channel
|Patriots at Jets
|13:00 ET
|CBS
|Broncos at Jaguars
|13:00 ET
|CBS
|Bills with dolphins
|13:00 ET
|Fox
|49ers at Eagles
|13:00 ET
|Fox
|Rams at Colts
|13:00 ET
|Fox
|Raiders at Steelers
|13:00 ET
|CBS
|Bengal at Bears
|13:00 ET
|Fox
|Texans at Browns
|13:00 ET
|CBS
|Saints at Panthers
|13:00 ET
|Fox
|Vikings at Cardinals
|16:05 ET
|Fox
|Falcons at Buccaneers
|16:05 ET
|Fox
|Titans at Seahawks
|16:25 ET
|CBS
|Cowboys at Chargers
|16:25 ET
|CBS
|Chiefs at Ravens
|20:20 ET
|NBC
Monday 20 Sept.
|Game
|Kick-off time
|TV channel
|Lions at Packers
|8:15 PM ET
|ESPN
Sources
2/ https://www.sportingnews.com/us/nfl/news/thursday-night-football-time-channel-schedule/192ooc9p2hh4s1i5r1rj9v2sz7
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]