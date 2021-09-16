Who’s playing on ‘Thursday Night Football’ tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 2

“Thursday Night Football” matchups are not often the big games on the calendars. That said, the schedule makers always make a certain number of division games available for the TNF broadcast, and they usually pounce on them.

This week, viewers are treated to a clash of the two best teams from the NFC East last year. That may not be saying much as none of the teams in the division had a winning record, but there will be a lot at stake in this one.

Washington, the winner of last year’s NFC East with a 7-9 record, wants to avoid a 0-2 start. They will play at home again, but will have to send a rival who has been giving them trouble in recent years. They have not lost five consecutive games to the Giants, but Ron Rivera and Co. will try to reverse that trend on Thursday.

MORE: Watch Giants vs. Washington live with fuboTV (7-day free trial.) )

It won’t be easy. Washington is breaking in with a new quarterback with Ryan Fitzpatrick on the side, so there will be some intrigue as Taylor Heinicke looks to clinch a crucial win for himself and his team.

Below is everything you need to know about that matchup, plus everything you need to know to watch the first match of Week 2 Thursday night.

IYER: NFL Week 1’s Worst Overreactions

Who’s playing football on Thursday night tonight?

Game : Giants vs. Washington

: Giants vs. Washington Venue: FedEx Field, Landover, Md.

The Giants play against the Washington Football Team in the second Thursday night game of the season (and the first official broadcast of “Thursday Night Football”).

New York and Washington played twice last season, with the Giants winning both games. They won the first game 20-19 with Kyle Allen starting for Washington and 23-20 three weeks later with Alex Smith starting. Now the Giants will see Taylor Heinicke in action for the first time.

Heinicke is, unbelievably, the sixth different quarterback to start for Washington in the last six games against the Giants. He will try to take a win for the first time in his career as a starter. He is 0-2 in his career, including a loss in last year’s Wild Card game against the Buccaneers.

What time is the NFL game tonight?

Date : Thursday 16 Sept.

: Thursday 16 Sept. Time20:20 ET

The kick-off for the game Giants vs. Washington takes place at 8:20 p.m. Pregame coverage of the match begins at 7:30 PM ET on NFL Network, and the channel is also a two-hour preview show TNF First Look airing from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM ET.

Both New York and Washington are in the Eastern time zone, so both fans will see the kick-off at 8:20 PM local time.

All Thursday night games throughout the 2021 NFL season begin at 8:20 p.m. ET.

MORE: NFL’s Highest Paid Players for 2021

What channel is ‘Thursday Night Football’ on tonight?

NFL Network is the exclusive home of “Thursday Night Football” for weeks 2 through 4 of the 2021 NFL season. NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” team aired the first Thursday night game, and starting week 5 there are multiple ways to Thursday night game.

Fox and NFL Network will simulcast the game starting week 5, giving those with a standard cable package a chance to watch the action on Fox. In addition, Amazon Prime will start streaming the game in week 5. These three services will run the games for the remainder of the “Thursday Night Football Season,” which runs through Week 17.

NFL Network is available through most cable providers in the United States. It is also available through satellite provider DirecTV (channels 212 and 1212) and IPTV providers Verizon FiOS (channels 88 and 588) and Google Fiber (channel 2019).

RIVERA: Judging the rookie QB debuts in week 1

NFL live stream for Giants vs. Washington

The first game of Week 2 will air on the NFL Network, so the game can be streamed live via the NFL app and Yahoo! Sports app. This should be the preferred streaming method for cable/satellite subscribers who can’t get in front of a TV.

Cord cutters have plenty of options to make the Giants vs. Washington game to watch. They are as follows.

NFL Week 2 Schedule

The Giants and Washington Football Team kicks off Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season with a divisional clash, one of six on the 16-game slate. The biggest game of the week is a match-up between the Ravens and Chiefs on ‘Sunday Night Football’. John Harbaugh’s Ravens didn’t beat the Chiefs while Andy Reid was the head coach.

The Packers vs. Lions “Monday Night Football” game will also have some extra interest after Green Bay’s terrible show in Week 1. Aaron Rodgers and Co. will try to come back against a Lions defense that just allowed 41 points to the 49ers.

Below is the full Week 2 schedule for Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

Thursday September 16

Game Kick-off time TV channel Giants at Washington Football Team 20:20 ET NFL

Sunday 19 September

Game Kick-off time TV channel Patriots at Jets 13:00 ET CBS Broncos at Jaguars 13:00 ET CBS Bills with dolphins 13:00 ET Fox 49ers at Eagles 13:00 ET Fox Rams at Colts 13:00 ET Fox Raiders at Steelers 13:00 ET CBS Bengal at Bears 13:00 ET Fox Texans at Browns 13:00 ET CBS Saints at Panthers 13:00 ET Fox Vikings at Cardinals 16:05 ET Fox Falcons at Buccaneers 16:05 ET Fox Titans at Seahawks 16:25 ET CBS Cowboys at Chargers 16:25 ET CBS Chiefs at Ravens 20:20 ET NBC

Monday 20 Sept.