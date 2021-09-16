– Freeport hockey starts fast, holds Greely out

FREEPORT The Freeport hockey team is coming of age and Wednesday afternoon at the Joan Benoit Samuelson Track and Field, the Falcons are aging rapidly.

Hosting rival Greely, Freeport, who had scored just one goal in three previous games, took less than three minutes to break the ice when senior Kyla Havey, one of the squad’s few veterans, scored from a penalty corner.

With 8:51 to go into the first quarter, junior Sasha Nevins scored a goal and 40 seconds later, Nevins struck again for a stunning 3-0 lead.

The Rangers calmed down and reacted with 3:46 to go into the second period when Leyla Rabbat scored on a rebound, but just 53 seconds later, after a series of dazzling moves, Havey struck again to make it 4-1 at halftime . .

After a scoreless third quarter, Greely made things interesting in the fourth, with a goal from Marisa Crowley with 7:03 left. The Rangers then had five chances on penalty corners but were unable to convert them to close in and Freeport were able to advance to a 4-2 win.

Havey and Nevins both scored twice as the Falcons improved to 1-3, dropping Greely to 1-4 in the process.

“It’s pretty exciting and I’m very proud of us,” Havey said. “We are slowly putting it together. I am one of the seniors on the team and I try very hard to help the girls gain confidence and get excited. This win helps.”

Beating the storm

Freeport and Greely both expect to be very different teams in October than they were at the start of the season.

The Falcons, who have been an elite contender in Class B South in recent years, have been decimated by graduation and kicked off the 2021 campaign by losing at home to perennial powerhouse York (4-0), in Yarmouth (2-1) and Saturday. on revived Cape Elizabeth (5-0).

The Rangers started with three one-goal defeats, 1-0 for a visit to Lake Region, 2-1 at Fryeburg Academy and 1-0 for a visit to Yarmouth. Greely then came into the victory column on Saturday, 2-1, at North Yarmouth Academy/Waynflete.

Last year, Freeport recorded a 2-1 home win over the Rangers.

Tuesday’s game was moved up an hour to beat forecast bad weather and on a 74-degree afternoon under threatening but dry skies, Greely hoped to beat Freeport for the first time since October 10, 2017 (2-1, in double overtime). ), but instead, the Falcons defeated the Rangers for the sixth straight encounter.

Freeport took possession from the start and with 12:19 left in the opening stanza, from a penalty corner, Havey got a shot from Greely goalkeeper Savanna Harvey, but Havey hit the rebound and sent it into the cage for a quick 1- 0 lead.

“Sometimes you just have to hit that first (goal) to get going,” said Falcons coach Marcia Wood.

With 8:51 to go in the first quarter, in transition, senior Ava Gervais set up Nevins for a second goal.

Just 40 seconds later, in a rush, Nevins scored again to make it 3-0.

“That was very surprising, in a good way,” Havey said of her team’s quick start. “I knew we could do it. It was communication and learning to deal with the width of the field.”

“I knew Kyla was going to be a big scorer this year, but it’s nice to see Sasha come in there and score too,” Wood said.

After taking a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, Freeport found themselves in a fight in the second as the proud Rangers fought back.

First, the Falcons threatened to extend their lead, but a shot from junior Chloe White was denied by Harvey and a rebound shot from Havey was swept aside by defender Olivia Stewart.

With 10:02 to go before halftime, Greely scored the first two shots on goal from Caitie Frost, but Freeport senior goalkeeper Victoria Balla turned both away.

The Rangers threatened again from a penalty corner, but Balla denied both Crowley and Meredith Brubaker.

After Frost missed just wide, the visitors finally broke through.

With 3:46 to go into the quarter, Julia Brubaker got a shot from Balla, but Rabbat was there to tap in the rebound to narrow the deficit to two.

But it took the Falcons just 53 seconds to get the goal back as Havey squeezed through at least five defenders before firing a shot past Harvey for a 4-1 lead.

“My brain just tells my hands to do things,” Havey said. “I’ve been told I have quick reflexes. Scoring a goal like that is very satisfying.”

“Kyla’s been here since her first year,” Wood said. “I hated that she had to live in the shadow of the seniors for so long, but look how much they taught her. She told me today at school that she really wanted to win. She brings leadership. She knows my exercises and my expectations. She tells the girls what I expect. She has been quiet in recent years and it is nice to see her taking the initiative this year. I am really proud of her this year.”

Late in the half Harvey robbed Havey and on the other hand, as time went on, Greely earned a penalty corner.

According to the rule, the Rangers should have played the corner after time, but the umpires ruled that half was over.

Just before the start of the second half, the umpires and coaches deliberated and agreed that Greely should have played that corner and before the third quarter began, the Rangers had the chance. Sophia Bisson shot on target, but Balla saved.

The second half then officially started, but it only yielded one really good scoring opportunity when Nevins got a one-timer that Harvey denied.

Three lower in the final stanza, the Rangers could have rolled over, but instead they made the Falcons sweat to the last horn.

After Harvey tied the score at 4-1 by robbing Havey up front, Greely came in within two with 7:03 on the clock, while Grace Belanger put in Crowley for a goal.

With 3:49 to go, the Rangers came within a few inches to make it a one-goal game as Bisson sent a shot that looked goal-bound, but Falcons senior defender Carlee Pontau swept it out of danger at the last minute.

With just over a minute to go, Bisson shot just wide and seconds later, Balla hit her.

After killing another penalty corner from Greely, Freeport ran out of time to celebrate the 4-2 win.

“I just waited for the ball to come out of the circle at the end,” Havey said. “We tried so hard to clean it up.”

“We’re young and we’re small and I knew it was going to get a little tiring at the end,” Wood said. “We are young and new and we had to win, so I can compare how it felt after this game.”

The Falcons finished with a 14-12 shot lead and got 10 saves from Balla.

The Rangers got 10 saves from Harvey and led 12-4 in corners, but were unable to overcome the slow start.

“I would have loved to take back the first seven minutes and I wish I could have taken a timeout,” Greely coach Burgess LePage lamented. “I think we kind of underestimated how (Freeport would) come out. They rocked us in the beginning, then we found ourselves. They did everything we talked about and we weren’t ready, but I’m really proud of it how we adapted and came back from 3-0 We’ve had so few offensive opportunities in the first few games We’re still struggling to get from grass to grass and we’re still figuring out corners We’re falling in for 11 seniors who have graduated, plus a starter who has moved out of state.We are working on leadership and communication.”

Steady improvement

Greely’s schedule is daunting for the next few days as the Rangers host Fryeburg Academy next Tuesday, then head to Cape Elizabeth September 23 and host York September 27.

“We have a lot of talent and passion and it’s starting to come together,” LePage said. “We just recognize that we need to make sure we get out there and have fun. This game was a testament to the girls’ mental tenacity. It was really exciting for me to see them persevere.”

Freeport will be back in action at Fryeburg Academy on Friday. The Falcons will then go to Poland next Tuesday.

“We need to communicate more on the pitch,” Havey said. “We’re talking, but we need to be louder and more enthusiastic.”

“We’re getting better every game,” Wood said. “Grass matches are just difficult, especially with a young team. I want the girls to understand the game. I just want to keep improving.”

Sports editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at: [email protected] .

