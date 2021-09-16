Spectator Sports Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030: Impact and Recovery from COVID-19

provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global spectator sports market as it emerges from the COVID 19 shutdown. Description:

New York, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reportlinker.com announces the release of its report “Spectator Sports Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2030: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery” – https://www.reportlinker.com/p06150831/?utm_source=GNW

Where is the largest and fastest growing spectator sports market? How does the market relate to the overall economy; demographics and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market in the future? The Global Spectator Sports Market Report answers all of these questions and more.

The report covers market characteristics; size and growth; segmentation; regional and national breakdowns; competitive landscape; market shares; trends and strategies for this market. It tracks the historical and forecasted market growth of the markets by geography.

It puts the market in the context of the broader spectator sports market and compares it to other markets.

The report includes the following chapters:

Executive summary The executive summary section of the report provides a brief overview and summary of the report.

Report Structure This section provides the structure of the report and the information covered in the various sections.

Introduction This section provides the segmentation of the spectator sports market by geography, type, revenue source, and sport covered in this report.

Market Features The Market Features section of the report defines and explains the spectator sports market. This chapter contains various goods covered in the report and basic definitions.

Supply Chain The supply chain section of the report defines and explains the key players in the spectator sports industry supply chain.

Product Analysis The product analysis section of the report describes the leading products in the market, along with the key features and differentiators for those products.

Customer Information This chapter covers recent customer trends/preferences in the global spectator sports market.

Trends and Strategies This chapter describes the key trends shaping the global spectator sports market. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to capitalize on these opportunities.

COVID-19 impact This chapter addresses the COVID-19 impact on the global spectator sports market.

AR and VR in the Sports Industry This chapter details the adaptation of augmented reality and virtual reality technologies in the sports industry.

Major sporting events This section reflects the economic impact of the major international sporting events that have recently been held and will be held in the forecast period.

Case Studies Premier Leagues This section lists and briefly describes the biggest Premier Leagues in sport around the world.

Esports Timeline This chapter presents in chronological order the most important events that have taken place in the development process of the esports industry.

Economic impact of global martial arts This chapter describes the economic impact of global martial arts.

Major sports competitions This chapter describes the major sports competitions in the spectator sports market.

Global Martial Arts Market Customer Information This chapter discusses recent customer trends/preferences in the global martial arts market.

Global Market Size and Growth This section contains the global historical (2015-2020) and forecast (2020-2025), and (2025-2030) market values, and drivers and restraints that determine the growth of the market over the historical and forecast periods.

Regional Analysis This section contains the historical (2015-2020), forecast (2020-2025) market value and growth and market share comparison by regions.

Segmentation This section contains the market values ​​(2015-2025) and analysis for different segments in the market.

Global Macro Comparison Comparing the global market for spectator sports with macroeconomic factors gives the market size of spectator sports, percentage of GDP, and average market spending on spectator sports.

Regional Market Size and Growth This section contains the region (2020) market size, historical and forecast (2015-2025) market values ​​and comparison of growth and market share of major countries in the region. This report includes information for all regions (Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa).

Competitive Landscape This section covers details on the competitive landscape of the global spectator sports market, estimated market shares, and company profiles of the leading players.

Key Mergers and Acquisitions This chapter provides the information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section provides key financial details of mergers and acquisitions that have shaped the market in recent years.

Market Background This section describes the sports market of which the spectator sports market is a segment. This chapter contains the values ​​of the sports market 2015-25 and regional analyzes for the sports market.

Opportunities and Strategies This section provides information about growth opportunities in different countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets. It provides insight into where competitors can achieve significant revenue over the next five years.

Conclusions and recommendations This section contains conclusions and recommendations based on the findings of the study. This section also provides recommendations for spectator sports companies in terms of product offerings, geographic expansion, pricing offerings, and target audiences.

Appendix This section provides details on the NAICS codes covered, abbreviations and currency codes used in this report.

Domain

Markets Covered: 1) By Type: Sports Teams and Clubs; Racing and individual sports

2) By source of income: tickets; media rights; sponsorship; Merchandising

3) By sports: badminton; Basketball; Basketball; Cricket; Cycling; Hockey; Ice hockey; To race; Rugby/Football; Football; Table tennis; Tennis; Volley-ball; Wrestling/Boxing; others

Sub-segments:

1) By media type: traditional; Non-traditional

Named companies: FC Barcelona; Dallas Cowboys; Real Madrid; Manchester United football club; New York Yankees

Countries: China; Australia; Hong-Kong; india; Indonesia; Japan; Malaysia; New Zealand; Philippines; Singapore; South Korea; Thailand; Vietnam; Austria; Belgium; Denmark; Finland; France; Germany; Ireland; Italy; The Netherlands; Norway; Portugal; Spain; Sweden; Switzerland; UK; Czech Republic; Poland; Romania; Russia; Canada; Mexico; US; Argentina; Brazil; Chili; Colombia; Peru; Venezuela; Saudi Arabia; Israel; Turkey; UAE; Egypt; Nigeria; South Africa

Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

Time series: five years historical and ten years forecast.

Data: ratios of market size and growth to related markets; GDP shares; expenditure per capita; comparison of spectator sport indicators.

Data segmentations: historical and forecast data by country and region; market share of competitors; market segments.

Sourcing and references: Data and analysis throughout the report comes from end notes.

Reasons to buy:

Get a true global perspective with the most comprehensive report available in this market covering over 48 geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus wanes.

Create regional and country strategies based on local data and analytics.

Identify growth segments for investments.

Outperform competitors using forecasting data and the drivers and trends that shape the market.

Gain insight into customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Use the relationships between key data sets for superior strategies.

Suitable to support your internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06150831/?utm_source=GNW

As regards Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data, so you get all the market research you need instantly and in one place.

__________________________