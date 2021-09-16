Cubs top contender Brennen Davis homers twice in Triple-A debut





Burn Davis is one of the best prospects in baseball and he knocks on the door to make his arrival at Wrigley Field. The Cubs top prospect got his first start at Triple-A and got off to a fast start. Davis homered in his first at bat for the Iowa Cubs on Tuesday, but he didn’t stop there. The Cubs’ top forward hit another homer in his second at bat, capping the Triple-A debut. Glad Brennan is going up [and] have some success early on. That’s great, manager David Ross said for the Cubs 6-5 loss on Wednesday. I think that just proves the confidence we have in him and his ability to be a really good player. … The hardest thing about this game is to be consistent and do it for a long period of time. Watch how he handles it. I think we all have high hopes for him and [hes] definitely a quality person with a lot of talent. Davis is ranked as the number 14 prospect in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline. Mills allows 4 ER on loss of cubs right-handed Alec Mills got back on track in his last outing and looked early against the Phillies on Wednesday. He rolled through the Philadelphias’ line-up and gave up no hit until the fourth inning. But then the Phillies struck. Mills gave up his first run of the game on a double-play grounder. After a walk kept the inning alive, he gave up a two-run home run to Freddy Galvis to make it 3-0. The two teams went back and forth as Cubs catcher late in the game Robinson chirinos made it 4 with a two-run shot in the eighth inning. Star JT Realmuto jumped on the first throw he saw from right handed Heuer code and led a solo shot to the rightfield seats, giving the Phillies a 5-4 lead. Matt Duffy brought the Cubs back in the ninth with a leadoff homer to tie the game at 5. But the Phillies had the last laugh and scored the winning run on a passed ball as Trevor MegilThe breaking ball passed Chirinos. Hoerner can return this weekend It’s a long time ago Nico Hoerner was in the Cubs lineup, but things are pointing in the right direction for the infielder. Hoerner is currently on a drug rehabilitation assignment in Iowa and was scheduled to play one more game on Wednesday before the team decides its next move on Thursday. Ross said a return this weekend when the team faces the Brewers in Milwaukee is a possibility. Hoerner has been on the 10-day injured list with a right oblique strain since July 29. He slashing .313/.388/.388 with 10 doubles, 14 RBI and 15 walks in 39 games.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://chicago.suntimes.com/cubs/2021/9/15/22676513/cubs-top-prospect-brennen-davis-homers-twice-in-triple-a-debut The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

