Running the table after OSU gain should be expectation

Beating Ohio State is not something many teams can say they have done in the past 8-10 years. The Buckeyes were nearly unbeatable in the regular season, especially at home, but Oregon football could enter Columbus and steal a win from the nation’s No. 3 team.

For the year, almost everyone took this as a loss to Oregon and I was one of those people. I expected the Ducks to stay close, but I really didn’t see them heading out to take down a College Football Playoff favorite like Ohio State.

I’m happy to eat all the crows.

With a 2-0 record and the toughest game on the schedule now out of the way, there are only 10 games left between Oregon and an undefeated regular season.

Expectations from now on should be an undefeated regular season, and we’re going to look at every game and why the Ducks should roll.

Breaking Down Oregon’s Remaining Football Schedule

The first game on the program is Stony Brook. The Ducks should easily win this one because, well, it’s an FCS opponent and planned to be a nice confidence booster before Pac-12 plays.

After an easy win over Stony Brook, Oregon receives Arizona and there is a good argument that the Wildcats are the worst team in the Pac-12. This should be a breeze for the Ducks, as long as they don’t look ahead.

The toughest game since Ohio State will be Stanford on Oct. 2 in Palo Alto, California, and I think their win over USC was a bit of a fluke, especially since the Cardinal was fielded in the season opener by an average Kansas State team. The cardinal just has too many question marks.

Oregon returns home to take on Cal, which will be a revenge match and Cal appears to have stepped back again this season. This comes before a huge road race at UCLA on October 23, which is likely to be the toughest race remaining on the schedule. There is also a good chance that this will be a battle between undefeated top-10 teams. Oregon has shown that it can play with anyone and it should make the Bruins one-dimensional, but I think the Ducks are much more talented. Chip Kelly and the Bruins are still a year away from actually competing in my opinion.

Colorado is waiting for the close of October and I do believe this will be a blow in favor of the Ducks because of the Buffalo’s insulting question marks. Karl Dorrell just doesn’t have any competitive talent yet.

A road race against Washington is next and if we have learned anything from the first two weeks it is that the Huskies are not as good as we expected. The offense is really really bad and the defense can be cut to the ground (good news for CJ Verdell).

Utah splits Washington State and Oregon State home games to close out the season and Salt Lake City is going to be a tough place to play, but BYU provided the perfect blueprint to beat the Utes. Maybe Charlie Brewer isn’t as good as we expected. The Washington State and Oregon State (revenge) games should be easy wins as both will be Pac-12 bottom dwellers year round.

The only games Oregon really needs to worry about are Stanford, UCLA, Washington and Utah, and I believe the Ducks are comfortably better than any of them.

Expectation should win at this point.