Field hockey Freeport takes home win over Greely





FREEPORT The Freeport hockey team (1-3) scored three times in the first seven minutes of the game and won 4-2 on Wednesday against Greely (1-4). Kyla Havey scored from a penalty corner early in the first quarter, then Sasha Nevins scored two goals in 40 seconds for an impressive 3-0 lead. The Rangers scored late in the second quarter when Leyla Rabbat scored on a rebound, but Havey answered with her second goal to make it 4-1 at half time. Greely again pulled within two in the fourth quarter on a goal from Marisa Crowley. GIRLS FOOTBALL MT. ARARAT 2, EDWARD LITTLE 0 (9/14): Elena Willis scored two goals, one in each half, as Mount Ararat defeated Edward Little 2-0 in a girls’ football match at Topsham on Tuesday night in Topsham. Willis scored her first goal in the first half when she headed home a cross from fellow freshman Brooklyne Choate. Willis added her second in the second half. Elsa Daulerio made three saves to maintain the shutout. FREEPORT 7, LAKE AREA 0 (9/14): Luci Bourgeois scored three goals as the Falcons (1-3) stormed past the Lakers (1-1) in Freeport. Riley Simon, Helen Pope, Rosie Panenka and Molly Cobbs all added goals for Freeport. Amanda Panciocco made nine saves to hold the shutout. Jordan Blanton made 14 saves for the Lakers. BRUNSWICK 5, MORSE 0 (9/14): Alexis Morin had a hat-trick as the Dragons (4-0) passed the Shipbuilders (1-3) in Brunswick. Shannon Flanangan and Mia Klimash also scored with assists from Klimash and Molly Taub. Kelsie Carlton and Sophia Morin together made two saves for Brunswick. Morse goalkeeper Micaela Patterson saved 17 shots. BOYS FOOTBALL EDWARD KLEIN 2, MT. ARARAT 1 (9/14): Edward Little’s outburst of two goals in the second half enabled the Red Eddies to shake off Mount Ararat in Auburn. Campbell Cassidy and Shaheen Ekal each scored a goal, with Cassidy providing an assist. Mohamed Adow also provided an assist for EL. Sebastian Varela scored in the last minute of a physical game. EL goalkeeper Eli St. Laurent made 11 saves. BRUNSWICK 3, MORSE 0 (9/14): David Nzuzi scored two goals when the Dragons (4-0) defeated the Shipbuilders (0-4) in Bath. Liam Driscoll scored a goal while Kaelin Gerwig provided two assists. Brady LaForge had six saves. Morse goalkeeper Quintin Webster made nine saves. ” Previous NFL notebook: Beckham still not ready to return from knee surgery Next one ” Red Sox bursts out for six runs in 10th, take crucial victory over Mariners

