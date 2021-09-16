Qatar gives three Afghans ‘wildcard spots’ to compete in table tennis championship – Doha News

Qatar helps the athletes with their visas and travel documents.

Three Afghan athletes will compete in the World Table Tennis [WTT] Star Contender and the Asian Table Tennis Championships in Qatar in late September.

According to the International Table Tennis Foundation [ITTF], athletes Mustafa Bakhtiyari and Mohammad Hosseini will compete in the men’s singles and doubles qualifying rounds, while Behrooz Daneshmand will compete in the men’s singles qualifying round.

I know the chaos and turmoil in Afghanistan has broken hearts and hopes. But nothing can break the soul of an Afghan. Our government may have collapsed, but our people are still standing and will remain standing. Fight for their bright future in every area of ​​life,” said the president of the Afghan Table Tennis Federation [ATTF] Helena Kakar.

The move came after Qatar’s Table Tennis Association [QTTA] awarded the athletes wildcards to enable them to participate in the championships in Doha. The Afghan champions would initially compete in the Asian Championships, which would also take place in Qatar at the Lusail Sports Arena.

We are delighted to award them wildcards where they now have the chance to compete against some of the best table tennis players in the world. We are also helping them with their visas and travel documents so they are ready to join us in Qatar as we get ready to bring table tennis to the world again,” said Khalil Al-Mohannadi, QTTA President and Vice President of ITTF. .

In times like these, we want to give our Afghan table tennis athletes a chance to compete and continue their professional table tennis journey,” he added.

The WTT Star Contender will take place from September 20-25 and the Asian Table Tennis Championships will start the following week from September 28 to October 5.

The statement from the ITTF said the gesture is also part of the Solidarity through Table Tennis initiative, which aims to ensure equal participation and preparation of athletes.

In light of the latest events in Afghanistan, the federation emphasized the importance of enabling the Afghan national team to participate in international events in a smooth manner.

One of the most remarkable things sports can do is bring people together. And the ITTF vision, ‘Table tennis. For everyone. For Life’, is truly reflected in our inclusiveness and our concerted efforts to bring them to Doha,” said Steve Dainton, CEO of ITTF Group.

Commenting on the latest news, Leandro Olvech, director of the ITTF Foundation, said the federation is “happy to promote solidarity through table tennis” and use sports “as a tool to develop diplomatic and friendly relations between humanity” .

Long live a united and independent Afghanistan. We fail but we never lose, we fall but we never leave trying to stand, Kakar said.

Women’s soccer team

Meanwhile, the Afghan Women’s Soccer Team and their families arrived in Pakistan on Wednesday after fleeing their country weeks after the Taliban took control of the country.

Pakistan’s Information Minister, Fawad Chaudhry, said the players entered the country through the northwestern border crossing of Torkham while carrying valid travel documents.

Although the Taliban has not yet commented on the matter, the Associated Press says [AP] reported that an official, who was not authorized to comment ahead of official announcements, said the government’s interpretation of Islam is incompatible with women’s participation in any sport.

While it remains unclear whether the women’s soccer team will remain in Pakistan or not, Al Jazeera said they would travel to Qatar, a key player in the mass evacuation mission.

However, there is still no confirmation from the Qatari authorities about their trip to Qatar.

So far, Qatar has evacuated more than 50,000 Afghans and foreigners from the country after the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul on August 15, some of them fearing the militants’ strict rule based on their interpretation of Islam.

Women and girls in particular have expressed concerns about their safety. During the last Taliban rule in the 1990s, women were not allowed to go out without a male guardian and were not allowed access to education and employment.

Since the Taliban took control last month, they have made statements to allay such concerns and have vowed to allow women access to university on the condition that they wear the hijab while separating them from their male counterparts.

