USWNT’s Alex Morgan cautiously ‘optimistic’ about new USSF proposals





US Women’s National Team (USWNT) forward Alex Morgan has said the players are “hopeful” about new proposals from US Soccer (USSF) in their fight for equal pay, but added they still need to ensure that the promise is wrong. less than what they had before. The USSF released a statement Tuesday saying it has offered the USWNT and the United States men’s national team identical proposals for a new Central Negotiating Agreement (CBA). – Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (US only)

– ESPN+ Viewer’s Guide: Bundesliga, Serie A, MLS, FA Cup and more “We have yet to talk about the US Soccer statement. But any commitment to pay equally publicly is good,” Morgan said on Wednesday. “However, we have to look line by line at what they actually offer because if you’re right, but it’s not even what we got before, or the value we have, then we still consider that not good enough. “We will continue to work with US Soccer in the future to seek equal and fair payment and treatment. “We don’t want to start the new year without a new CBA in place, so that’s the number one priority from our PA, from our legal team. Looking at the [USSF] statements is hard to say, we want to feel encouraged and we want to be optimistic, but we have already seen many statements. “What we really want to do is see what we can do at the negotiating table, see that those statements translate into those negotiations. So of course we are always hopeful, you have to keep hope.” Under the USSF’s new proposal, it also said it would not agree to a CBA with either team “not taking the important step to equalize FIFA World Cup prize money”. USSF President Cindy Parlow Cone also issued an open letter earlier this week imploring the USWNT and USMNT to come to the negotiating table together and work out a way to distribute World Cup money. USWNT’s Alex Morgan said the players have yet to discuss the offer. Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images However, the United States Women’s National Team Players Association (USWNTPA) said Wednesday that the identical contract proposal was just a publicity stunt. “The USSF’s PR stunts and media negotiation will not bring us any closer to a fair deal,” the USWNTPA said on Twitter. “In contrast, we are committed to negotiating in good faith to achieve equal pay and the safest working conditions. The proposal USSF recently made to us does neither.” The USSF responded to the claim on Twitter, saying the offer was “genuine, authentic and in good faith.” It also criticized the movie “LFG,” which documents the USWNT’s equal pay legal journey as “one-sided.” The USSF was invited to participate, but declined to do so. The USWNT’s employment contract will expire at the end of 2021, while the men’s team will operate under the terms of a deal that expired in 2018.

