A storm a-Brown in the city of Santa Clarita before the start of the American Collegiate Hockey Association season. The Cube, Ice and Entertainment Center is proud to announce that it will serve as the home track for the UCLA men’s ice hockey team, two-time winners of the Pacific 8 Intercollegiate Hockey Conference in ACHA’s Division 2.

Over the course of the 2021-22 season, eight UCLA games will be held at The Cube, including two against city rivals and eight-time PAC-8 champion USC. The Bruins have their eyes set on a coveted spot in the ACHA Division 2 National Tournament, where 16 teams from across the country will compete for the National Championship in Saint Louis from March 14-18, 2022.

The Bruins begin their on-the-road campaign in Eastern Washington on Friday, September 24. UCLA’s first home game at The Cube is on Friday, October 8 against the San Jose State Spartans. General admission is free, but subject to change. All matches start at 20:30

The UCLA 2021-22 home schedule at The Cube is below:

October 8-9 vs. the state of San Jose

Nov 6 vs. CSUN

Nov 13 vs. Cal State Fullerton

Nov 19 vs. USC

Dec 3-4 vs. UC San Diego

January 21, 2022 vs. USC

January 29, 2022 vs. Long Beach State

February 5, 2022 vs. the state of San Diego

In addition to public skating sessions every day, The Cube also offers youth and adult hockey leagues, skating lessons, hockey and figure skating practices, birthday party packages, corporate meeting spaces, and more. For more information about programs and capabilities at The Cube, visit TheCubeSantaClarita.com or call (661) 257-CUBE.