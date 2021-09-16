Osaka Pref. to honor local Olympic and Paralympic medalists with prizes







Skateboarder Momiji Nishiya of Japan smiles after successfully performing a trick during the women’s skateboarding final of the Tokyo Olympics on July 26, 2021 at Ariake Urban Sports Park. (Mainichi/Toshiki Miyama) OSAKA — Osaka Prefecture is awarding honors to 23 Olympic and Paralympic medalists in Tokyo with ties to the prefecture in western Japan, the prefectural government announced on Sept. 15. The award is given to medalists who are either from the prefecture or who represent a local business in Osaka prefecture. Among them are 13-year-old skateboarder and Japan’s youngest ever Olympic gold medalist Momiji Nishiya – a sophomore at Matsubara Junior High School in the provincial town of Matsubara – table tennis mixed doubles gold medalist Mima Ito – a graduate of Shoyo Senior High School in the Konohana Ward of Osaka, who also won two other medals at the Tokyo Games — and Paralympian Tomoki Sato who won two gold medals in wheelchair athletic events and represents digital font developer Morisawa Inc. headquartered in the Naniwa Ward of Osaka. Osaka governor Hirofumi Yoshimura told a regular press conference, “The (Olympic and Paralympic) athletes cheered us on during the coronavirus crisis.” He also said it was “good” that the Games were held because “if it hadn’t been for that, we wouldn’t have been able to see the athletes do great things.” The prefecture plans to hold a presentation ceremony by the end of the year. The prefecture also announced on September 15 that it will also award 54 athletes who have finished their Olympic and Paralympic events in Tokyo with honorary awards for fourth and eighth place. (Japanese original by Masaki Ishikawa, Osaka City News Department)

