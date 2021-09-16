Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers – Game Recap – September 15, 2021

LOS ANGELES — On a night when the Los Angeles Dodgers honored a Mexican-born pitching legend of the past, an up-and-coming talent was making his name in history.

Julio Uras scored his industry-leading 18th Major League win, and became the fourth Mexican-born pitcher to record at least as many wins in a season when the Dodgers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-3 on Wednesday-evening.

It was a really beautiful night, Uras said through a translator. As I started to warm up, you could hear the mariachi play and see the excitement around the crowd. I really enjoyed pitching tonight.

Gavin Lux singled in the go-ahead run in the fourth and the Dodgers then completed a 6-0 homestand.

They won San Francisco for the first time in 11 days, coming within 1 1/2 games of the NL West-leading Giants, who lost 9-6 to San Diego. LA had 14 hits to win its sixth straight overall and ninth in a row at home where the team is 52-23, tops in the majors.

Most importantly, we played really good baseball overall, said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. We just have to keep going.

Lux went 2 for 4 and drove in two runs. Max Muncy hit 2 for 5, drove in a run and scored another, and Justin Turner had three hits and two runs.

Uras joined Dodgers legend Fernando Valenzuela by winning at least 18 games in a season. The 25-year-old southpaw’s .857 win rate is also the best of a Mexican-born pitcher, who easily surpasses Jorge De La Rosa with .727.

Uras (18-3) wasn’t as sharp as usual and left after 76 pitches, which was the plan.

It was very hard to get into the rhythm from my slider to my fastball, he said. Thanks to the bullpen, and for us it was important to get this win and continue this winning streak.

Uras gave up two runs and three hits in five innings, struckout five and walked two while the Dodgers improved to 23-6 in his 29 starts. He retired nine of his first 10 batters and gave up no hit until Christian Walker’s single in the fourth.

I felt there at that point, when we went through the third time, we had different options and I loved our options, said Roberts. For him to lead us to victory and for his 18th (victory), it’s really remarkable and he’s not done yet.

Kenley Jansen struckout three in the ninth to earn his 33rd save and 12th in a row.

Using Albert Pujols’ bat for the second night in a row, Muncy got the same result: a homer. He scored his 34th of the season in the fifth and extended the Dodgers’ lead to 4-2. He hugged Pujols in the dugout.

It is a balanced bat and many guys have a top heavy bat. There’s a little more barrel there, Roberts said of Pujols’ bat. I’m just going for the Albert Pujols mojo.

The D-backs locked up to 4-3 Walker’s solo recording of Phil Bickford’s first pitch in the sixth.

The Dodgers answered in the bottom of the inning to lead 5-3. Trea Turner hit out an infield single and scored pinch-hitter Matt Beaty, who was hit by a pitch.

Arizona led 2-1 in the fourth on Henry Ramos two-run single.

The Dodgers took a 3-2 lead in the fourth. Cody Bellinger grounded out to short and scored Justin Turner, who singled. Lux singled in the go-ahead run. He had a basesloaded RBI single in the second.

Merrill Kelly (7-10) gave up four runs and 10 hits in 4 2/3 innings after being out for a month due to a positive test for COVID-19. The righthander struckout once and walked two.

TRAINERS ROOM

D-backs: LHP Tyler Gilbert went on the IL with elbow fatigue. He’s going back to Arizona to be evaluated. … 1B Seth Beer (dislocated left shoulder) worked in the batting cage. He will be re-evaluated and no decision has yet been made on the injured list. … OR Kole Calhoun (left hamstring strain) took batting practice and will play in an Arizona League game on Thursday.

Dodgers: Muncy bruised his right knee as he slipped into second in third. He just hit the sack a little too hard, Roberts said, adding that Muncy will play Friday.

FANS ON THE FIELD

A man and a woman carrying placards and wearing blue shirts with the words Free our kids. Abolish ICE, written on the back, ran onto the field from the bottom right seats in the top of the seventh. Eventually they were each dealt with by security. At the same time, a third person with a sign in the left field corner was knocked down on the warning lane.

GOOD CATCH

A jumping Ramos plucked the ball from Mookie Betts at the top of the wall into the left and crashed to the ground with the ball firmly in his glove to end the fourth. Kelly raised both arms on the mound in appreciation.

FERNANDOMANIA

The Dodgers marked the 40th anniversary of Valenzuela’s rookie year with a bobblehead giveaway. He was the winner of Cy Young and Rookie of the Year in 1981, when the Dodgers won the World Series.

Mike Brito, the scout who discovered Valenzuela in Mexico, was in attendance, along with several members of the former pitcher’s extended family. One of his granddaughters struck out to Valenzuela during the first pitch ceremony. His son, Fernando Jr., is a first baseman with the Mexican minors.

After the festivities, Valenzuela went to the booth, where he works as the color commentator on the team’s Spanish-language broadcast.

NEXT ONE

D-backs: LHP Madison Bumgarner (7-10, 4.66 ERA) starts Friday in Houston in pursuit of his first road win since July 28 in Texas.

Dodgers: RHP Walker Buehler (14-3, 2.32) starts Friday in Cincinnati to open a nine-game road trip. He is 1-2 with a 2.92 ERA in four career starts against the Reds.

