Sports
Cricket – Scotland beat Zimbabwe
Scotland won their first game against Zimbabwe at the Grange on Wednesday by just seven runs in the T20 series to be played over three days.
After winning the toss, Scotland chose to bat first, but their main man George Munsey was out LBW for one of the third ball of the game from bowler Wellington Masakadza. The captain was then bowled clean from the seventh ball delivered by Tendai Chatara and with Oli Hairs caught in the next over with a ball from Richard Ngarava, the Scots were only 17-3.
Berrington then played a great innings, including hitting a six off Masakadza. He held on and reached half a century in the 14th left, eventually finishing at 82, not from 61 balls, winning the Man of the Match award. Out of 20 overs, Scotland scored 141 for 6.
After ten overs, the Zimbabwe Men had reached 57-3, but Ervine was caught by Munsey from a Hairs bowl for 24. With the score halfway through 58-4, things didn’t look great for the visitors. With a thriller of a final in store, Zimbabwe needed 20 from 14 balls after Sharif threw Ryan Burl.
Berrington said afterwards: “I thought the bowling and fielding was excellent today, the lads did a really great job and never let the Zimbabwean batters settle down.
We know we have a varied bowling attack that can cause problems for other teams and when Saffy took a wicket with the first ball of their innings it really set the tone.
Everyone supported him then and it’s great to win at home.
With the bat I just tried to play my normal game and strike up a few partnerships and we found 141 to be a decent total and it showed.
Head coach Shane Burger still believes it can be a lot better.
He said: I was really happy with the desire and the struggle the guys showed in this match when it looked tough for us, that team spirit is something we never lost during the lockdown and everything else, said Burger.
But the good thing from my point of view is that I think that was a six or seven out of ten performance and the guys know they can play better in game number two.
With the bat, Richie Berrington really showed his class and I thought the way we finished the first innings gave us a really good shot.
Safyaan Sharif has been a top player for Scotland for a number of years and he showed it again in this game, with excellent support from the other bowlers and outfield players.
The second game of the series is on Friday at the same location with the third meeting on Sunday.
