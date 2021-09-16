San Diego hosts professional men’s tennis tournament





SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — For the first time in years, a professional tennis tournament returns to San Diego. The $600,000 San Diego Open kicks off at the end of the month. Little by little, the stadium seats of 2,000 people converge at the Barnes Tennis Center in Point Loma. “You will be able to see some of the best players in the world up close,” said general manager Ryan Redondo. Redondo said it is an honor to host some of the biggest names in professional men’s tennis. Players like number five in the world, Andrey Rublev, and gold medalist and Wimbledon champion Andy Murray are slated to play. San Diego County has not hosted a professional tennis match since Carlsbad’s La Costa Resort lost its bid to host the Women’s Southern California Open after 2015. Due to the pandemic last year, the San Diego Aviators played their entire season at the World Team Tennis “bubble” in West Virginia. That’s why Redondo said the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP)’s San Diego Open from September 25, 2021 is a huge comeback for the city, something he said even Padres fans will love. “This is like standing next to Tatis. So to see that level of athleticism and performance, if you’re a sports fan, this is where you want to be,” said Redondo. San Diego’s own, Taylor Fritz and Brandon Nakashima were also just added to the main draw. “That’s even better for boys from their hometown who can play right in front of their friends and family,” said Redondo. Although the San Diego Open is planned as a one-time event, Redondo hopes the success of this tournament will convince the ATP to make San Diego a tennis destination for years to come. “[I want them to think] You know what? We had such a great experience. It’s a beautiful city. The stakeholders and community members are so supportive. Let’s look at San Diego in the future,” said Redondo. Tickets are available HERE. They sell out quickly.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.10news.com/news/local-news/san-diego-news/san-diego-to-host-professional-mens-tennis-tournament-at-end-of-september The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos