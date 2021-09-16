Sports
Athletics vs. Royals – Match Report – September 15, 2021
Kansas City, Mo. — Matt Olson homered with two runs, Josh Harrison drove in three and Elvis Andrus had four hits as the Oakland Athletics held out a nervous ninth inning to beat the Kansas City Royals 12-10 on Wednesday night.
The A’s ended a three-game slip, trailing Toronto, Boston and New York 3 1/2 in the AL wildcard chase.
Oakland’s Sean Manaea (10-9) was far from clear against his former team, giving up five runs in five innings. And their beleaguered bullpen coughed up a run in the seventh, three more in the eighth, then loaded the bases with no outs in the ninth before Andrew Chafin finally managed to secure the win.
Chafin gave up an RBI groundout, struckout Kyle Isbel and retired Ryan O’Hearn with the bases loaded to take his fourth save.
No gray hair, amazingly enough, said A’s manager Bob Melvin. It’s probably been as hard on one side as I can remember, but you always have to be optimistic that we’ll go through that and get everything together at the right time. We have to enjoy a win tonight and not make it a defeat because it got tricky in the end.
Mark Canha and Tony Kemp also scored points from Carlos Hernandez (6-2) and the beaten up Kansas City bullpen.
Salvador Perez hit his 44th homer in the fifth inning for Kansas City, reaching a tie with Shohei Ohtani and inside a big league-leader Vladimir Guerrero Jr. It was also the 196th of the affable catcher’s career, all with Kansas City putting Perez one behind Mike Sweeney for second on the club’s career list.
When we were down, I mean, at that point you can only ask to give yourself a shot, said Andrew Benintendi of the Royals, who hit 5 for 5 and drove in four runs. In those situations it is easy to fold. We fought back and had a chance.
The Royals were officially charged with just one mistake, but they made many blunders.
Benintendi was caught in a lapsed round from first base after his RBI single in the first, ending what appeared to be a promising inning. In the third, coming in at third base, Hanser Alberto failed to tag out Olson at second base for what should have been a double play. Olson later scored on Canha’s hit.
Olson dealt more damage with two outs in the fourth when he sent Hernandez’s 2-2 delivery over the left field wall into the visiting bullpen. It was his 35th homer of the year, giving Oakland a 5-1 lead.
Manaea made a mess of the fourth, giving up three consecutive singles, a walk and another single, while the Royals crossed three runs. But thanks to a superb snare by Harrison on the edge of Edward Oliveras down the third baseline, they turned an inning-ending double play and kept their 5-4 advantage.
Unlike the night before, however, Oakland wasn’t about to squander another big lead. Harrison drove in a few runs in the fifth and the A’s continued to smash a Kansas City pin that went eight innings in the series opener.
We got there just behind the 8-ball. We found ourselves in a difficult position, said Royals manager Mike Matheny. When you allow as many runs and hits as we do, you don’t even expect to be in that game and we were.
ROYAL MOVEMENTS
LHP Mike Minor was placed on the injured list with a shoulder impingement retroactive to September 13. Minor, who is 8-12 with a 5.05 ERA in 28 starts, has been working on the issue for a while and the Royals decided to give him a rest.
It barked a bit, Matheny said, so we could move around the boys.”
The Royals also put RHP Wade Davis (shoulderitis) on the IL retroactively to September 12, recalled Triple-A Omaha’s RHP Scott Blewett and bought LHP Gabe Speier’s contract from the same club. LHP Richard Lovelady was transferred to the 60-day IL to create roster space.
TRAINERS ROOM
Athletics RHP Chris Bassitt (facial fracture) threw a bullpen session on Wednesday and plans to pitch to batters on Saturday in Anaheim. It has not yet been decided whether he needs a drug addiction treatment. … 3B Matt Chapman (bruised left leg) was left out of the line-up after fouling a pitch on Saturday. There are a few different spots where his foot gets a little stuck,” Melvin said, “where it doesn’t move very well.
NEXT ONE
The A’s turn to RHP Paul Blackburn (0-2, 5.24 ERA) for the series final on Thursday afternoon. Royals LHP Daniel Lynch (4-4, 5.37) is looking to continue his end-of-season breakthrough when he makes his first career start against Oakland.
