2021 West Virginia Football: Touch Tracker Week 2





A quick tracker change this week – would start to include return options and make this more of an all-purpose deal going forward. The reasoning is that I felt we were doing Winston Wright’s explosiveness in the return leg a disservice by not capturing it here. Anyway, let’s go: Leddie RB1 still keeps the team going, but his productivity is not the trend we expect after playing a team like Long Island. Much of the blame here is rightly borne by our offensive line, but I think Leddie needs to take some responsibility too. According to ProFootballFocus, he currently ranks 140th nationally in elusive rating among the backs with at least 15 carry-ons and has forced just 8 missed tackles on 38 touches (6 on runs, 2 on receptions). We definitely need more of the line, but Leddie has given us reason to expect more from him too. Winston The Jet literally wasted no time getting the party going against Long Island by taking the opening kick off to the house after getting close twice against Maryland. I’m still a little baffled by his lack of use in the running game given how explosive he is, but I think there’s still quite a bit of season left for that. Garrett Greene Greene’s 98 rushing yards was the most by a WVU quarterback since Skyler Howard in 2015. A dangerous combination of slick and explosive, the red shirt freshman is sure to earn some situational playing time in the future. BFW That Bryce only took 6 of his 14 goals is a bit disappointing, even when you consider that many of his odds are 50/50 balls. He’s almost certainly going to have a size advantage over every person he’s up against this year, so it would be nice to see him start to assert himself physically and win those contested catches a little more often. Sam James/Sean Ryan James dropped a ball against LIU, but for the most part these two guys were rock solid and seem to have well defined roles within offense. Kaden Prather Prather is a man who should probably play more of a part in the future, especially if Ford-Wheaton continues to struggle with winning 1v1s in the field. Everything he does radiates talent. Justin Johnson/Tony Mathis The backup brigade probably won’t get anything close to the number of touches they’ve seen against LIU for the rest of the season, but it was nice to catch a glimpse of them and confirm that they can help all of us. I was particularly impressed with Johnson, but maybe I was flung there because I was a row or two behind his very excited family. Sam Brown We found him gang! We have no way of knowing what goes on behind the scenes, but Brown continues to impress me every time he comes on the field. He took home both goals against LIU and put in a great block to make Garrett Greene jump on his second touchdown run.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.smokingmusket.com/2021/9/15/22675362/2021-west-virginia-football-touch-tracker-week-2 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos