Stevenson’s season start downright “incredible”

A record of 10-0 certainly qualifies as “an incredible start to the season,” as Stevenson girl tennis coach Jose Morales put it.

In addition to that perfect 10-start, Morales’ Patriots group also recently won the Fremd invitation. Sarah Wang was 10-0 at number 1 singles and played one match at number 2 doubles, while Abby Ma had a 9-0 start at number 2 singles (she also had a singles at number 2 doubles).

“Sarah Wang is a standout singles player, having dropped just one game before our game against Lake Forest,” Morales noted.

The Patriots’ No. 1 doubles team, made up of Ainika Hou and Sonia Mehta, was 8-2 in their first 10 games. “Ainika and Sonia have had a lot of fights on number 1 doubles,” Morales said. “They fight like no other and fight every game to the last point.”

Warren Update:

Warren improved his double measure record to 8-0 with sweeps at every position from Lakes and Zion-Benton.

During the recent invitation to Buffalo Grove, Kaija Johnson and Elizabeth Payson won their second doubles title, while singles Anastasia Radovic and Peyton Mueller also delivered strong performances there. Coach Vince DeSecki also recently cited strong play from the No. 1 doubles team of Shannon Mahoney and Jaya Ganapathi.

Antioch update:

Senior Natalie Labicki may be 11-3 at No. 1 singles, but Sequoits coach Jamie D’Andrea said her extreme value to the team extends beyond the courts.

“Natalie encourages her teammates, offers rides and advice to anyone in the program who needs it,” she said. She took it upon herself to stock a ‘snack bag.’ While each of these are small gestures in their own right, together they make a world of difference as students navigate and remember how to balance school, sports and personal lives. after last year’s COVID year. She has come into this leadership role easily and our program is exponentially better as a result.”

Labicki recently won the Grayslake Central Ram invite and came in second at Cary-Grove. Antioch had a 2-0 NLCC start with wins against Grant and Wauconda. Two singles and three doubles teams medaled in Grayslake.

Carmel update:

Interim Corsairs coach Gina Borkowski likes how senior Colleen Ryan and junior Mary Titterton’s No. 1 doubles team has played so far. “They are both aggressive at the baseline and are happy to attack the net when given the right conditions,” she said. “They are competitive players and have had some very difficult games that were not in our favor against Warren and Loyola. A tough fight nonetheless.”

Junior Emily Fix has moved from doubles to No. 2 singles. “It was an adjustment, but she comes to the occasion every week,” Borkowski noted. “She is an accomplished footballer and a natural, generally incredibly talented athlete.”

Senior veteran Alex Monroe continues to excel on No. 1 singles. “Alex can compete with the best,” said Borkowski. “She’s a smart player.”

Grayslake North Update:

Bella Moran had an 11-0 start at number 2 singles, while Meg George was 8-3 at number 1 singles and Elyse Gawerecki was also 8-3 at number 3 singles.

“Meg George has had some very tough games and competitions this year,” said interim head coach Ashley Kopecky. “Her tenacity and calm demeanor are the guiding factors in her game. She has a smooth form and an excellent work ethic with a drive to compete in every match. She has been a dominant figure in our line-up.”

George came in second to No. 1 in North’s crosstown tournament last weekend.

Lakes Update:

Lakes posted recent wins against Waukegan (7-0) and Johnsburg (4-3) and dropped a close 4-3 NLCC game against Grant, which came down to 2 points in a third set tiebreaker. Juniors Katie Sarver and Nayomi Lotko are 5-2 on number 4 doubles, while the Lakes number 3 doubles team of junior Sophia Stolarick and senior Danica Cruz is 4-2 on the last six. “They lost the three games before that in tiebreaks,” noted coach Bryan Plinske. “Their success comes from communicating and leveraging each other’s strengths. Their communication is fantastic. It’s teamwork at its best.”

Grayslake Lake Central Update:

The Rams recently won their own Grayslake Central/North tournament. Senior Karishma Bhalla, a returning state qualifier, starts this season 8-0, while returning state qualifiers Grace Caldwell and Aviva Krill were 7-1 in their first eight games. “Hopefully they all repeat as state qualifiers,” said coach Chuck Lawson.

Update around the lake:

The Panthers recently recorded a 4-3 NLCC win against Wauconda, while the No. 3 doubles team of Annette Trujillo and Aerith Huerta-Torres recently took third on the Grayslake Central invite.