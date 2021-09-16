



Three Afghan rowers to compete in Qatar events Sep 16, 2021 – 8:46 Afghanistan Mustafa Bakhtiyari, Mohammad Hosseini and Behrooz Daneshmand. Bakhtiyari and Hosseini will participate in the qualifying rounds for men’s singles and doubles, while Daneshmand will participate in the qualifying round for men’s singles.

Doha: Three Afghan athletes will compete in WTT Star Contender Doha and the Asian Table Tennis Championships, when the two events kick off later this month at the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar. Mustafa Bakhtiyari and Mohammad Hosseini will compete in the men’s singles and doubles qualifying rounds, while compatriot Behrooz Daneshmand will participate in the men’s singles qualifying round. WTT Star Contender Doha will be held September 20-25, with the Asian Table Tennis Championships starting the following week on September 28 and ending on October 5. The Qatar Table Tennis Association (QTTA), as many times before, proved their commitment to the empowerment of table tennis and responded with the noblest gesture: the Afghan trio originally scheduled to attend the Asian Championships were given wild card spots allowing them to become part of a stellar field at WTT Star Contender Doha. The WTT Contender Series event features Germany’s Dimitrij Ovtcharov and Republic of Korea Jeon Jihee as the top spots for the men’s and women’s singles competitions, respectively. Qatar Table Tennis Association President and ITTF Vice President, Khalil Al Mohannadi, said: “In times like these, we want to give our Afghan table tennis players a chance to compete and continue their professional table tennis journey. “We are delighted to award them wildcards where they now have the chance to compete against some of the best table tennis players in the world. We’re also helping them with their visas and travel documents so they’re ready to join us in Qatar as we get ready to bring table tennis to the world again.” As part of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Foundation “Solidarity through Table Tennis” initiative, the table tennis community is united in ensuring the well-being of fellow athletes and the preparation and participation of the Afghan national team in international events. continued to run smoothly. Steve Dainton, ITTF Group CEO, said: “We are pleased that the Afghanistan team is participating in the WTT Star Contender and Asian Championships together with other countries. One of the most remarkable things sports can do is bring people together. And the ITTF vision, Table tennis. For everyone. For Life is truly reflected in our inclusiveness and our concerted efforts to bring them to Doha.” Share this message



