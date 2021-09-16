5 things to know about 32-year-old naval officer Tommy Smith

Tommy Smith has his hands full.

Smith is a 32-year-old walk-on tight end for the Vanderbilt soccer team, active United States Navy officer, master’s student, husband and father of two.

The Connecticut-born and former Notre Dame player has not seen the field at either of Vanderbilt’s two games this season, but is excited to conclude his final year of NCAA eligibility in Nashville.

The fifth-year senior, as mentioned on Vanderbilt’s roster, studies at the university’s Owen Graduate School of Management as a civilian postgraduate program.

Here are five things you should know about Tommy Smith.

Tommy Smith facts

First and last name: Thomas Smith

Back number: 93

Position: Tight ending

Class: Fifth year senior

Fifth year senior Age: 32

32 Height: 6 feet, 1 inch

6 feet, 1 inch Weight: 226 pounds

226 pounds Residence: South Windsor, Connecticut

South Windsor, Connecticut Secondary school: Eastern Catholic

Tommy Smith had NCAA eligibility left after Navy tours

How does a 32-year-old end up on a college soccer team?

Tommy Smith said he had one year left to qualify for the NCAA after his two years playing football at Notre Dame as a walk-on.