Tactical blunder hit Ash Barty at US Open, says tennis world number 1 coach | Ash Barty

Ash Bartys coach has revealed how he made a tactical and technical change that affected the world No. 1 serving before her shocking third round loss at last week’s US Open. But Craig Tyzzer stressed that the change did not cost his star player the game against inspired American Shelby Rogers and that there were no apologies from Team Barty.

Because player and coach found the conditions at Flushing Meadows very different from where the Australian won her fifth title of the season in Cincinnati, Tyzzer chose to change the strings of the top seed racket before playing Rogers.

Look, it was super different circumstances, Tyzzer told AAP. The men use a different ball than the women at the US Open and the women’s ball is very light and gets faster. All stats show that as the ball got older, most girls took their actual shots faster.

It was super hard to control the ball and keep it in the field and I actually, before her match in the third round, took the stomach out of her racket because she struggled to put the ball in the first two rounds. keep field.

I mean, she did a great job getting through. She literally couldn’t get the ball up and down with any spin. So we put full poly in her racket before her third round match in the hopes that she would get a little more feel. It took some weight off her storage which isn’t ideal for her just to give her the confidence that she can get off the ground and play.

With Barty making a series of unforced errors dropping the opening set 6-2 against Rogers, the tinker may have affected the rhythm of the title favourites. But while he took full responsibility, Tyzzer said neither he nor Barty blamed the change for her defeat.

Conditions were suitable for players who are counter-punchers and stay on the baseline and flatten because the courts are dead, but the ball is quite lively and flying through the court, Tyzzer said from quarantine in Melbourne. But in the end it didn’t stop there. She was just physically and mentally exhausted; all done. She just had nothing left in the tank, unfortunately.

When asked if Barty was grumpy with him at all, Tyzzer said, Look, I could, but it was more like I wanted to reassure her about feeling and playing with the circumstances. It wasn’t her decision, it was my decision.

In the end I don’t think it cost her the game because she would have actually gone 6-1, 5-1 [in the second and third sets] played properly and just ran out of steam. I think the decision was the right one with the string, because she could do more of the things she wanted to do, other than probably serve better.

