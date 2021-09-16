Sports
The 10 best air hockey tables 2021
Staff, Courtesy of Hall of Games
Air hockey tables are a great way to keep your crew active and engaged for hours at home. The simple rules and accessible action make it a great game for people of all ages and athletic abilities. Air hockey tables come in different sizes and prices, with a variety of accessories, but we’ve found a great mix that is sure to include a few that are perfect for you and your team.
What to consider?
Making a major purchase such as an air hockey table requires serious time and thought. Not only will it take up a lot of space in your home, it will also eat up a big chunk of your budget. Keep the following in mind and you will emerge victorious.
Type: There are smaller tables, standard tournament size (84 inches), and even tabletop versions. Also keep the design in mind: some have a lot of loud graphics, while others are designed to blend in with the style of your decor.
Versatile: Some of our tables do more than “just” provide space for playing air hockey.
Accessories: Want a light show, a scorer? Some tables are very basic, while others offer a range of game day accessories.
Players: Are you looking for a table that you and your kids can play at once in a while, or are you a serious competitor? There is a big difference in price and quality of the tables we have selected below, so keep in mind how often the table will be used and what kind of expectations the players have.
How we selected
We kept a range of ages, skills and budgets in mind when making our air hockey table selections. We also looked for high quality products to suit different space and design needs. We reviewed hundreds of products ourselves, consulted expert reviews and read thousands of consumer reviews before making our final choices. Enjoying!
Best Overall
Atomic 7.5-Foot LED Light Up Arcade Table
amazon.com
$930.36
This 7.5m long air hockey table is the perfect size for teens and older. It’s not cheap, but the fully lit table delivers a top quality experience and will become the focal point of any playroom. Included in the pack are two rechargeable LED light up pushers and a hockey puck for action in the dark. The motorized fan ensures fast gameplay.
Reviewers say it offers “great quality” and is “sturdy”, but they also warned that it is heavy (about 400 pounds), so keep that in mind when installing.
Best for young children
Triumph Fire ‘n Ice LED Lighted Table
amazon.com
$239.99
This 54-inch long air hockey table is budget-friendly and a great choice for kids ages 5 to 14, and anyone with a smaller space who wants an arcade-like experience. This air hockey table comes with a blower, LED corner lighting, a scorekeeper, two strikers and a puck. It’s also light (39.6 pounds), making it easy to set up, but less stable than larger options.
Reviewers say it’s big enough “for adults to play comfortably” and “pretty sturdy,” though some complain about the “undersized” fan.
Best Budget Tabletop
Sport Squad 40 Inch Tabletop Air Hockey Table
amazon.com
$65.98
This 40″ long air hockey table will be a credit to your wallet and your game day if you don’t have a whole room to devote to an air hockey table. This tabletop version still offers a powerful fan that creates an arcade-like game, a quiet and even airflow and a smooth and frictionless surface.
Bonus: Assembling the 14-pound table is a breeze, and the play zone comes with two air hockey strikers and pucks.
Reviewers love this table for kids and small spaces and recommend it as a “great gift.” Some note that the absence of an on/off switch is a “pain” as they have to unplug it every time they finish playing.
Best 2 Game System
ESPN Sports Air Hockey + Table Tennis
This six-foot 115-pound table quickly transforms from an electric air hockey into a table tennis game, making it a versatile option for home game centers and even schools and bars. The air hockey version features powerful fans, smooth play service, LED scoring system, sound effects and push buttons.
The conversion kit comes with the built-in hockey table, 4-inch levelers, tennis top with net, two pushers, three pucks, two balls, two poles and two paddles.
Reviewers say it’s “good for the money,” “sturdy,” and “easy to assemble.”
Best Rustic Design
American Legend Kirkwood Air Hockey Table
amazon.com
$749.00
If you don’t want your air hockey table to interfere with your home’s aesthetics, this rustic-chic table is a great option. The 200-pound 84-inch-long table has a rustic wood finish, cool k-shaped legs, and the same arcade-style air hockey game night required.
The table comes with a powerful fan motor that provides strong airflow for fast play, an electronic scoring function, in-game sound effects and more.
Reviewers choose the table “mainly for its appearance”, but say it is “easy to assemble”, “extremely solid” and makes for a “great game”.
Best 3-in-1
Atomic Northport 3-in-1 hockey table
amazon.com
$2,115.47
This 462-pound 87.4-inch long table does a lot: It serves as an air hockey, ping pong, and dining table in one neat package. The table is made of wood, with a polycarbonate play set, and comes with two upholstered storage benches that slide under the table when the game is played.
Reviewers rave about how great it is for conservatories, family rooms and game zones, and how happy they are to see their kids and grandkids use it more than their Xbox.
Best modern design
Hall of Games 84″ Air Hockey Game
wayfair.com
$929.99
This 285-pound 84-inch long air hockey table looks as good as it plays. The Hall of Games air hockey table features a powerful blower that ensures smooth and fast play on a laminated surface.
The table features arcade sound effects and an LED scorekeeper inlaid along the edge of the table, which is mounted on sturdy fine-grained wooden legs with metal crossbars for added stability. The table comes with four pushers and four pucks.
Reviewers say it’s “well-made” and “very solid,” but warn that it’s heavy and takes a few hours to set up.
Pro level
Gold Standard Games Pro Elite Air Hockey
amazon.com
$1,845.00
This 450-pound 84-inch long table was designed for use by competitive players, with air pro Mark Robbins having a hand in the design. It has also been endorsed by ten-time USAA World Champions Danny Hynes and Tim Weissman.
Pricey, but built for serious wear and tear, the table features low-profile aluminum rails that provide superior bounce, a centerline and face-off circle for truly competitive play.
Reviewers point out that while “the table itself looks pretty plain compared to others,” the scoreboard still has “LEDs and sounds” while being unobtrusive. Others praise the “great, great” quality with “fast, great airflow”.
Best lightweight
Hathaway Face-Off 5 Foot Air Hockey Game
amazon.com
$238.99
This 30-pound, 60-inch long air hockey table is great for teams that don’t want to commit to always having a table. Its compact design and colorful graphics make it super appealing to kids and teens, while adults will love firing the pucks around the fast-moving surface and electronic score.
The table comes with two strikers and two pucks. The table comes with a 180-day manufacturer’s warranty.
Reviewers like the “nice” table, with “easy assembly” instructions, and its sturdy nature despite the lightweight design.
Best splurge
Valley-Dynamo Pro Commercial Air Hockey
amazon.com
$3,524.95
This 380-pound, 84-inch tournament-sized, quality air hockey table is road-tested to ensure accuracy and reliability in competitive conditions. The table is equipped with a patented, industrial Dyna-Blast blowing system. Many reviewers praise the table’s appearance, which matches its four-figure price point, with solid wood and cabinet-quality materials. The most obvious drawback is the hefty price, but if you last a long time, this air hockey table will last for decades.
