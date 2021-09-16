The 10 best air hockey tables 2021

Air hockey tables are a great way to keep your crew active and engaged for hours at home. The simple rules and accessible action make it a great game for people of all ages and athletic abilities. Air hockey tables come in different sizes and prices, with a variety of accessories, but we’ve found a great mix that is sure to include a few that are perfect for you and your team.

What to consider?

Making a major purchase such as an air hockey table requires serious time and thought. Not only will it take up a lot of space in your home, it will also eat up a big chunk of your budget. Keep the following in mind and you will emerge victorious.

Type: There are smaller tables, standard tournament size (84 inches), and even tabletop versions. Also keep the design in mind: some have a lot of loud graphics, while others are designed to blend in with the style of your decor.

Versatile: Some of our tables do more than “just” provide space for playing air hockey.

Accessories: Want a light show, a scorer? Some tables are very basic, while others offer a range of game day accessories.

Players: Are you looking for a table that you and your kids can play at once in a while, or are you a serious competitor? There is a big difference in price and quality of the tables we have selected below, so keep in mind how often the table will be used and what kind of expectations the players have.

How we selected

We kept a range of ages, skills and budgets in mind when making our air hockey table selections. We also looked for high quality products to suit different space and design needs. We reviewed hundreds of products ourselves, consulted expert reviews and read thousands of consumer reviews before making our final choices. Enjoying!