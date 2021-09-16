Meet Maeva Douma, the talk of the cricket world

Maeva Douma was thrown into the spotlight of the cricketing world this week. Her performance for Cameroon against Uganda in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, supported by Dream11, sparked worldwide media attention.

WATCH LIVE ON ICC.tv . The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier

The 16-year-old fast bowler non-strikes the run-outs of four batters Kevin Awino, Rita Musamali, Immaculate Nakisuuyi and Janet Mbabazi in the game in Botswana.

Uganda then scored 190/6 in their innings before Cameroon was eliminated for 35.

Despite generating a lot of conversation and becoming a trending topic on social media, Douma has no regrets, with the firing being completely legal and within the laws of the game.

The layoffs were not pre-planned, she said.

“When I started the tournament, I didn’t really focus on using it as a tactic,” she told the ICC. “But as the game went on, I realized the batters were barely in their base and thought, ‘Why shouldn’t I use this chance’ to get the players out? It wasn’t much of a strategy, but I saw it as an opening.”

The manner of dismissal has divided the cricketing world over the years. It is a legal method of firing an errant batter, but it is mocked by some quarters, where the firing goes against the spirit of the game. Douma is firmly in the former’s camp.

“I think it’s a good tactic to use, especially if you have an opponent like that and it’s hard to strike out the batter. If you can see that the non-striker can be knocked out by that, then it’s a great opportunity to use.

Her teammates also supported her.



“We had to talk about it as a team because we saw the opening and we had to talk about it, especially after the first (first run),” she said. “So we saw that if we had more chances, we’re going to use that for the whole game. And as a team I got a lot of encouragement.”



Video

cwc19



00:59

Maeva Douma’s four layoffs against Uganda

Her journey through the years

Maeva is just beginning her journey as an international cricketer. An all-rounder by profession, she has made great strides in her career so far and impresses with her maturity and composure.

I saw people playing cricket where I live and approached them,” she said when asked how her journey began.

“Then I joined a cricket club in my country. Even at school they played cricket, so I really loved the sport and kept practicing, and here I am now.”

Her story follows the path of many aspiring cricketers in Cameroon, a country where the sport is slowly but surely gaining popularity.

“Cricket is becoming more and more popular in Cameroon,” she said. “Not only that, but also in the schools where the sport is practiced. We also have the beautiful opportunity where we participate in the T20 here (ICC T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier), which is seen all over the world. So it will be increasingly popular.”

Douma also believes the Botswana tournament is a great opportunity for her, as well as the entire team, to improve their skills.

“Participating in a tournament like this not only makes me proud to represent my country, but I can also learn a lot,” she said.

“While the game was going on, I realized the batters were barely in their bases and thought, ‘Why shouldn’t I take this opportunity?'”

Maeva Douma, Cameroon all-rounder

“The fields, the fields we play on, the pre-game training. We also get a lot of experience by playing against teams that have been playing for years. So I really learned a lot and love the games I play in.”

In terms of her personal development, Douma sees herself primarily as a bowler, but she is determined to improve her game in the hitting department. “Between batting and bowling, I really like bowling more. Because that’s the first thing I learned while playing cricket. As much as I love bowling, I strive to perfect myself as a batter.”

Douma is naturally ambitious and has set herself some high goals to move forward.

“I dream of becoming a much better player not only for my national team, but also in professional teams beyond,” she said. “I’m looking forward to working towards that and improving my game so I can achieve my dreams.”