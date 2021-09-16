Former Georgetown tennis coach agrees to plead guilty in admissions scandal





A former Georgetown University men’s and women’s tennis coach accused of soliciting bribes and taking bribes to help students enter the university was the latest person to agree to plead guilty Wednesday in an admissions survey that targeted elite schools in the United States. nationwide, according to the US Law Office for the District of Massachusetts. The coach, Gordon Ernst, 54, of Chevy Chase, Maryland, and Falmouth, Massachusetts, was scheduled to face trial in November, along with coaches at other universities. The agreement also came as the first week of testimony took place in the trial of two wealthy fathers accused of paying hundreds of thousands of dollars to get their children to the University of Southern California with fabricated athletic credentials. Ernst was charged with taking bribes to designate at least 12 students as recruits for the Georgetown tennis team between 2012 and 2018, including some who did not play tennis competitively. known as Rick, who announced himself as a concierge college admissions counselor for the wealthy.

Mr. Ernst agreed to plead guilty to charges, including conspiracy to commit bribery of federal programs and filing a false tax return, according to court documents. A plea hearing has not yet been scheduled, federal prosecutors said. Mr. Ernst has agreed to serve a prison term of at least one year and up to four years in prison, two years of supervised release and the forfeiture of $3.4 million in proceeds from the scheme, the prosecution said. Ernsts’ attorney, Tracy Miner, said Wednesday that the trial now underway in Boston Federal Court has nothing to do with her client’s decision, but declined to comment further. A Georgetown spokeswoman said the university had cooperated in the federal investigation and that Mr. Ernst had committed an unprecedented breach of trust. She said the university investigated Mr Ernst in 2017 and asked him to resign after discovering irregularities in the athletic credentials of two students recruited to play; neither was allowed. But it was not aware of any criminal activity until it was contacted by the US law firm months later. It’s an open secret that recruit-worthy athletes have an above-average chance of getting into many elite universities, perhaps even more than legacy admissions and the children of major donors. Mr. Singer told parents he had created a side door for admission through athletic recruitment. Mr. Ernst was arrested in March 2019 along with more than four dozen other coaches, parents, testing center officials and recognized mastermind of the admissions scheme, Mr. Singer, who began collaborating with the government in 2018 and has pleaded guilty but has not yet been convicted.

Following the arrests, in May 2019, Georgetown withdrew the admission of several students and fired them from Georgetown, the spokeswoman said. Falsifying credentials on an application, she added, is grounds for dismissal. Since then, 57 people have been charged in the case and about four dozen pleaded guilty, including 33 parents. The two parents now on trial, Gamal Abdelaziz, a former casino director, and John Wilson, a former Gap manager, say they are innocent and have been charged by Mr. Singer were tricked into thinking they were making legitimate donations to the University of Southern California in order to pave the way for their children’s admission as recruited athletes. The son of Mr. Wilsons was admitted as a water polo player and Mr. Abdelaziz’s daughter was admitted as a basketball player. Both played those sports, and Mr. Wilsons son was, according to the defense, a serious water polo player, but prosecutors have questioned their credentials to play at the collegiate level. Mr. Wilson is also accused of paying $1.5 million, in another of Mr. Singer’s schemes, to get his daughters to Harvard and Stanford by falsely presenting them as sailors. Other parents in the case are accused of agreeing to have their children diagnosed with learning disabilities so that they would have 100 percent more time to take the SAT or ACT test and take the test at testing centers that Mr. Singer checked. Mr. Singer told the parents that he could guarantee them any SAT score they wanted, according to a recording taken while Mr. Singer was working with the government. He said their children would never know about the fraud and would just think they had a lucky day. Sheelagh McNeill contributed to research.

