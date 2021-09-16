Frank, Pickett represent Mizzou at SEC Basketball Leadership Council

BIRMINGHAM, ALA. Mizzou Men’s and Women’s Basketball Student Athletes Javon Pickett and Hayley Frank will represent Mizzou before the annual Southeastern Conference Men’s and Women’s Basketball Leadership Council on Thursday, leading the meeting in a virtual format.

The board consists of a male representative and a female representative from each of the SEC’s 14 institutions. The purpose of the leadership council is for student-athletes to serve as a communication channel from their teams to the conference on issues related to student-athlete experience, student-athlete well-being, and to provide feedback on proposed regulations for the SEC and NCAA.

The Men’s Basketball Leadership Council and the Women’s Basketball Leadership Council are made up of two components of the SEC Student-Athlete Leadership Council. The third component is the Football Leadership Council, which meets every January.

Pickett enters the 2021-22 season as the only senior on the men’s basketball team and is coming off a solid junior campaign. Pickett was Mizzou’s go-to Sixth Man, appearing in all 26 games, averaging 6.2 points and 2.3 rebounds per game. He is a consistent performer for the Tigers, scoring seven times in double digits and grabbing at least three rebounds twelve times.

Frank appeared and started in all 20 games for the Tigers last season, averaging 12.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists. The Strafford, Mo. native shot the basketball at an incredibly high level, shooting 53.3 percent from the field, 45.1 percent from three and 87.0 percent from the free-throw line.

The student-athletes who serve on the SEC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Leadership Council are:

Men’s Basketball

Tyler Barnes, Alabama

Stanley Long, Arkansas

Babatunde Akingbola, Auburn

Anthony Duruji, Florida

Jabri Abdur-Rahim, Georgia

Keion Brooks, Kentucky

Spencer Mays, LSU

Austin Crowley, Ole Miss

Iverson Molinar, State of Mississippi

Javon Pickett , Missouri

Chico Carter, South Carolina

John Fulkerson, Tennessee

Henry Coleman III, Texas A&M

Quentin Millora-Brown, Vanderbilt

women’s basketball

Megan Abrams, Alabama

Rylee Langerman, Arkansas

Kiyae’ White, Auburn

Zippy Broughton, Florida

Mikayla Coombs, Georgia

Blair Green, Kentucky

Emily Ward, LSU

Donnetta Johnson, Ole Miss

Myah Taylor, State of Mississippi

Haley Frank, Missouri

Laeticia Amihere, South Carolina

Tamari Key, Tennessee

Qadashah Hoppie, Texas A&M

Jordyn Cambridge, Vanderbilt