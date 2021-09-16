Iowa Football: Five Questions About Kent State’s Golden Flashes

The Iowa Hawkeyes are entering week three with an opponent who will be outside the top-25 for the first time in 2021 to host the MAC’s Kent State Golden Flashes. This is only the third encounter between the Hawkeyes and the Golden Flashes, with Iowa winning in each of the first two encounters.

Given its limited history, they wanted to know more about what Hawkeye fans can expect from Kent State this weekend. So we turned to Steve Helwick of Hustle Belt, SB Nations blog about the MAC.

Here are our five questions about the Kent State Golden Flashes.

BHGP: Iowa fans may not be very familiar with Kent State, as the two programs have only met twice before. What should Hawkeye fans know about the school, schedule and approach to this week’s game?

HB: Kent State has many notable football alumni, including Nick Saban, Julian Edelman, Jack Lambert, James Harrison, and Joshua Cribbs. But with all that star power, Kent State was a perpetual loser. And after many coaches turned down the opportunity in December 2017, Sean Lewis took the reins of the program and changed everything. The Kent States offense went from penultimate to first from 2017 to 2020. that fateful December night. Now Kent State is entering this matchup against Iowa, having won eight of the last 10 matchups, while clinching as MAC East preseason favorites.

As suggested by their 49.8 points per game in 2020, Kent State prefers to dominate the offensive side of the ball. Coming off their fourth 60-point performance since 2019, the hasty offense exploded last Saturday for 494 yards and seven touchdowns. This defense in Iowa will be tough to break, but Kent State hopes its experience of Texas A&M will serve as a guide to solving the nation’s elite defenses.

BHGP: The Golden Flashes have some big non-conference games planned this season. That included a trip to then #6 Texas A&M in Week 1. What went right and what went wrong for Kent State in that and how might that translate to this week’s matchup?

HB: It may sound like a cliché, but the game was a lot closer than the box score against Texas A&M. In a surprising turn of events, the defense of Kent States was the unit that came forward to keep things close to the Aggies for half an hour. The Flashes were only down 10-3 going into the third quarter and if they had taken advantage of their series of offensive opportunities they might have gone into halftime with a lead. Kent State picked up four passes that game, and cornerback Elvis Hines excelled at reading the quarterbacks’ eyes to predict his command routes. As a result of ballhawking skills, this defense currently leads the country in interceptions per game, with four being the only team to top Iowa in the category. Kent States’ prowess in the secondary league could well translate to Saturday, as Iowa has only completed 50 percent of its passes this season.

Also, Kent State was able to generate solid rush production on the Aggies. The Flashes produced 226 rushing yards at 5.0 per attempt in College Station, and after stamping an FCS opponent in Week 2, they are second in the FBS in rushing offensive in the same spot they finished in 2020 . from different sources. Marquez Cooper, Xavier Williams and Bryan Bradford all share the backfield and showcase different skills, while quarterback Dustin Crum is one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the country.

Aspects of the game that didn’t go in Kent States’ favor was protecting the quarterback and suppressing the run. Crum was under extraordinary pressure all night, leading to an uncharacteristic 12/26 performance with two interceptions of the usually accurate passer. The offensive line allowed four sacks, and Texas A&M defenders consistently threw blocks to loot the backfield. When turning the field to the defensive side, Kent State missed too many tackles in defending handoffs and quick screens. The Aggies often broke through from the first and second tier of defenders, and it often took multiple flashes to take down ball carriers. Those mistakes need to be corrected before Tyler Goodson and this physical line of attack in Iowa face off.

BHGP: The Hawkeye defense is getting a lot of attention this week after coming up with three more interceptions in week two, bringing the season total to seven forced sales. Iowa has also notably held 24 straight opponents to 24 or fewer points. But Kent State has some juice on the offense and senior QB Dustin Crum has had some really nice seasons. How do you expect the Golden Flashes to attack this defense in Iowa?

HB: Kent State is going to pull off its signature Flash Fast attack and hopes to throw Iowa off with pace. The Flashes sprint to the line of scrimmage when a game is completed, only to fire a few seconds later. It has been an identity of the program since Lewis’ arrival in 2018.

Kent State prefers handoffs within the zone and designed QB draws in the running game, while opting for fast screens and ramps through the air. The Flashes have been known to take the occasional deep punch, but that opportunity wasn’t available against Texas A&M. I expect Kent State to test the firepower of its second-rate emergency strike early and often against this Iowa defense, as skiing against the dangerous cornerback tandem of Riley Moss and Matt Hankins hasn’t yielded any promising results for opponents.

BHGP: On the other side of the ball, Iowas’ offense struggled to do much against some good defenses for the first two weeks. What kind of scheme does Kent State run defensively and who are a few names Iowa fans should know?

HB: Kent State has a 3-3-5 defense and that unit’s strength lies in the secondary. The Golden Flashes have picked eight quarterbacks in two games, and that number is led by the cornerbacks. Elvis Hines and Montre Miller are tied for second in the FBS with three interceptions each. While the corner pairing does a great job of denying the receivers space and jump routes, the safeties and linebackers are very active and alert with their hands, leading to constant deflections. One safety to watch out for is sophomore Dean Clark, an up and coming talent who is on track to lead the team in tackles for the second straight year.

The running defense does not pose the same threat as the secondary. Kent State allowed two Aggie halfbacks to cross the century line, allowing Texas A&M to collectively produce 303 rushing yards in the opener. Last season it was a constant battle to contain halfbacks and three of Kent States’ four opponents had a 160+ yard running back against the Flashes.

BHGP: OK, forecast time. It opened at Iowa -21.5 with an over/under about 56.5. That’s a pretty high figure for a game in Iowa. Are you expecting a high-scoring affair? Can Kent State Solve the Unrest in Kinnick? What’s your latest prediction for this week’s matchup?

HB: It’s never easy to predict a score when a juggernaut from an attack like Kent State faces a ruthless defense like Iowa. But if there’s any indication as to what an elite defense can do with the Golden Flashes, look no further than the Texas A&M game. The Kent States offense often passed into hostile territory, but the Aggies refused to yield significant gains, and most Kent state drives eventually disappeared when crossing the 50 mark. I think the Iowas defense will have a similar result. by allowing the Flashes to bend the unit but not break it. On the other hand, Iowa should put down the rushed game with relative ease and this is going to be the Tyler Goodson feat that Hawkeyes fans have been waiting for this season. The Hawkeyes’ best offensive opponent they’ve seen yet will produce multiple touchdowns, but Iowas’ offense will also have its most productive day in a 34-14 win.

So there you have it. Probably some interesting back and forth, but a win in Iowa. I hope Steve knows what he’s talking about.

Make sure to follow Steve on the Twitter machine @s_helwick and check out his work on Hustle Belt. They have a preview of this week’s game ready for your viewing pleasure. You can follow Hustle Belt on Twitter @HustleBelt.