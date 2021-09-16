TENNIS CITY – Baylor University Athletics





Through Jerry Hill

Baylor Bear Insider In one of the biggest tennis events in Waco since Baylor hosted the 2015 NCAA Championship, brothers Bob and Mike Bryan will make a stop on Thursday during their farewell tour at the Hurd Tennis Center to help kick off the Bush ACE Outreach program in Waco.

Along with 2021 doubles semifinalist Sam Querrey, and Murphy Jensen, French Open doubles champion in 1993, the Bryan brothers will play in a pro-am from 2-4pm, followed by a children’s clinic at 5pm. o’clock and then a practice match at 7 o’clock. that includes players from an NCAA runner-up Baylor tennis team that won two Big 12 titles last year.

“We’re actually introducing the Bush ACE Outreach program to help build tennis in Waco,” said Baylor men’s tennis head coach. Michael Woodson said. “There are schools in our community that don’t have access to equipment, coaching, opportunities.

“We’ve been working with Waco High and several schools to see what we can do to reduce the need. How can we get kids involved in tennis at a younger age? The George W. Bush Foundation is President Bush’s legacy, so he has put a lot of resources into starting this foundation to infiltrate communities of need with resources to grow the game.”

Initially scheduled for 2020, the event had to be rescheduled due to the COVID pandemic. But it was “kind of the perfect thing,” Woodson said, with the Bryan brothers retiring this year and doing their farewell tour of Texas.

The Bryans ranked No. 1 in the world for 139 consecutive weeks, winning 16 Grand Slam doubles titles together, the latest being at the 2018 US Open. Currently ranked 78.e in the singles world, Querrey was a mammoth killer by knocking out three No. 1 players, including Novak Djokovic, to reach the quarter-finals of Wimbledon in 2016.

Retired since 2006, Jensen formed one of the most dynamic double tandems in the world with his older brother, Luke Jensen, and is now the head coach of the Washington Kastles of World Team Tennis.

“Murphy is really good with pro-ams and exhibitions and the pediatric clinic, which I think is the most important piece for us,” Woodson said.

Two of the eight seats are still available for the Great8 Patrons’ pro-am event, with a minimum donation of $500 to the Bush ACE Outreach program. Contact Tim Stallard at 512-576-4696 or [email protected] to become a Great8 Patron or get more information.

“That’s an insane amount, that’s a lot to play with the Bryan brothers for two hours,” Woodson said.

The pro-am will feature the Bryans, Querrey, Jensen and four Baylor players paired with one of the patrons.

Open to anyone, the clinic’s cost is $20, “but they also have the option to cover it if you can’t afford it,” Woodson said. “We really want to open this up to all the kids in Waco.”

Teams can register for the clinic by calling Sandra at 903-316-0293 or via email at [email protected] Everyone who attends the clinic will receive a free ticket to the exhibition games of the Green vs. Gold Challenge

The general admission price for the exhibition matches is $35, with VIP tables at the table for four available for $375, which includes an invitation to a pre-event meet and greet. Tickets are available at www.etix.com or by calling 1-800-514-3849.

Woodson said it’s a “great opportunity” for some of his student athletes to play with and against the Bryan brothers, Querrey and Jensen.

“Even to spend some time with them in the afternoon, talking about their experiences and offering advice for the future,” Woodson said, “I think it’s a special opportunity.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://baylorbears.com/news/2021/9/15/mens-tennis-tennis-town.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos