Hall of Fame Profile: Raffi Wolf Helped Put Women’s UMaine Ice Hockey on the Map

Orono, Maine — Raffi Wolf was passionate about ice hockey.

After graduating from high school, she was determined to play for another year before dropping her career to attend college in her native Germany.

The quest took Wolf across the Atlantic to Canada, where she trained and competed with elite players in 1998. While in Calgary, she came to the attention of the University of Maine coaching staff as they geared up for the inaugural season.

They offered her the opportunity to study and play hockey at the same time, which was not a viable option in Germany.

“As a European hockey player, it was a dream come true,” said Wolf, who arrived in Orono as part of a predominantly freshman group.

“We had to overcome many challenges together and learn the ropes to be a Division I student athlete,” she said of a key factor in the team’s ability to build camaraderie.

Unlike many of her classmates, Wolf arrived at UMaine with a lot of experience and physical attributes. She had not only played with the German national team, but had also done strength training.

“She wanted to win. She wanted to get better. She didn’t have time to fool around,” said her coach, Rick Filighera.

Wolf became an important building block for the Black Bears program. She scored 43 points as a freshman, still the school’s rookie record.

She continued to make her mark on the team. She is still third on UMaine’s career list with 55 goals and fifth in points (92). Her 17 power play goals rank first.

Among the single-season brands, Wolf is second in goals (31) and fourth in points (43).

“She was the very first impact player we had at Division I level,” Filighera said.

“She was a very serious hockey player at a time when hockey was very young for women,” he said. “She put us on the map.”

Wolf’s background playing and training in Europe were also instrumental in her determination and tenacity.

Filighera admitted that as a young coach he wasn’t sure how to guide and motivate Wolf. He then asked assistant coach Grant Standbrook men’s hockey for advice.

“Grant looked me in the eye and said, ‘coach, the best thing you can do is do no coaching at all.’ He was right,” Filighera said.

Wolf made her appearance with UMaine a spot in Team Germany for the 2002 Winter Games, where she provided two assists.

“It was super exciting and I brought that excitement back to the University of Maine,” Wolf said.

She also proved flexible and versatile when Filighera as a senior moved her from center to defense during the 2002-03 season. She used her puck-handling skills, strength and powerful shot to start the attack.

“After that experience, I felt like I was a better player because I could go back and forth between positions,” she said.

After graduating from UMaine with a BS in Kinesiology and Movement Sciences, Wolf returned with Team Germany to the 2006 Olympics in Turin, Italy. She later earned two master’s degrees and finally a Ph.D. in Philosophy (Research Methodology) from the University of Pittsburgh.

Wolf works as a senior assessment research analyst in the Boston area.



