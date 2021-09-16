The decision that ignited Ian Happs rises to the plate for the Cubs

PHILADELPHIA Putting Ian Happ in the three-hole every day is a good idea for Cubs manager David Ross right now. The outfielder has become the leading hitter in the game for the past month and is in the process of saving his 2021 season.

But there were times this season when that decision was not so easy.

After the trade deadline, the Cubs had a revamped lineup with several new players coming in. But when the team played its first game after the deadline, Happ topped the rankings, finishing third.

The first day [Ross] put me in a three-hole, I walked on the bus after the game, Happ said Wednesday. I looked at him and said, Hey, I love that place. Keep me there. And I’ve been there ever since.

The team was limited in players and Happ’s season-long struggles at the record were at an all-time low. He cut .176/.283/.316 and looked strangely at the plate, but every day he was in the middle of the order.

Is it easy? No, it’s not easy to keep doing that. Absolutely not, Ross said he moved Happ to the three holes. But I have faith in Ian. He has confidence in himself.

Ross’s trust in Happ was quickly rewarded as he started making a piping hot record and rewarded his manager for sticking with him. Since August 13, he is cutting a ridiculous .365/.400/.779 with 11 homers and 26 RBI entering Wednesdays game. He was 0-for-4 in Wednesday’s 6-5 loss against the Phillies.

Happ is a confident player and whether his OPS is less than 600 or more than 1,000, he always has the same attitude. But even for a player with confidence in himself, his manager’s confidence could only help his mentality at the plate.

I think just the confidence to be in the middle of the lineup especially with Frank [Schwindel] hit well and [Patrick] Wisdom works well [helps]. Being in the middle [the lineup], and really feel like that’s a place I belong, Happ said. I could be a three-hole hitter in this league and be in the middle of a foul and run in runs… showing what I’m doing now is huge.

Consistency is huge…for me, especially in how the year has gone so far. Having that belief in myself that…at some point things will change. Some of those hits will fall and things will go my way and that’s about when it happened.

There may not be many managers who would have kept a struggling batter in the middle of the order, but the Cubs skipper gave Happ the nod. But while there is always a bit of gut feeling for managers, there were some signs of life before Ross finally made the decision.

I think there were signs before he got hurt, Ross said. You’re like, okay, he’s on the field. He’s on time. He didn’t dominate in three places. When you start to see it coming, you think, OK, I can rely on that. Hitting is hard, but I see a process and the ability to have a bat and a consistently good at bat. When he went really bad and he got several days off and I tried to let him rest to give him time to work on things, it was more like, okay, he’s broke now, right?

We all get like that as players and some of the good ones probably have shorter moments of that. The hardest [about] becoming an everyday player is just consistency and relying on it. Once [Happ] knew he was consistent in the three-hole whether I did it or just his confidence, I think all that played into it and then he had some success and it’s like, okay, now I’m going.