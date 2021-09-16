OMN vs USA, ICC World Cup League Two Prediction Today: Fantasy cricket tips for Oman vs USA





OMN vs USA: Dream11 fantasy tips and prediction | Photo Credit: Representative Image Oman takes on the USA today in this ICC World Cup League Two match and the match promises to be a blast of a match. The match will take place at the Al Ameerat cricket ground in Al Ameerat. The match between these two teams will start at 4 p.m. (IST). Oman sits comfortably at the top of the table with 9 wins under their belt and they look much better in confidence and performance than any other team in the tournament. The US is second, having only managed to win 6 games so far. Oman defeated Nepal in their previous match and would draw confidence from them. Jatinder Singh hit a 100 and his sublime century came in just 62 deliveries. His knock boasted of 12 fours and 6 sixes. The last time the two teams faced each other, USA had to bow to Oman by 92 runs. Nisarg Patel and Aaron Jones played crucial shots, but they went in vain. The conditions on the field are ripe for both batters and bowlers and it will be an interesting game to look forward to. My Dream11 team for OMN vs USA match: Binod Bhandari, Jatinder Singh (f/c), Sandeep Goud, Gyanendra Malla, Zeeshan Maqsood, Khawar Ali, Aaqib Ilyas (c), Kushal Malla, Bilal Khan, Susan Bhari, KC Karan Probably playing 11 Oman Khawar Ali, Suraj Kumar(wk), Jatinder Singh, Sufyan Mehmood, Bilal Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Zeeshan Maqsood, Aaqib Ilyas, Sandeep Goud, Wasim Ali, Naseem Khushi USA Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Monank Patel, Aaron Jones, Jaskaran Malhotra (wk), Nisarg Patel, Karim Gore, Nosthush Kenjige, Abhishek Paradkar, Jessy Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar Team Oman Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Aqib Ilyas, Jatinder Singh, Khawar Ali, Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Suraj Kumar, Sandeep Goud, Nester Dhamba, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan, Naseem Khushi, Sufyan Mehmood, Fayyaz Butt, Khurram Khan USA Saurabh Netravalkar, Abhishek Paradkar, Dominique Rikhi, Elmore Hutchinson, Gajanand Singh, Jaskaran Malhotra, Karima Gore, Kyle Philip, Monank Patel, Nisarg Patel, Noshtush Kenjige, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani

