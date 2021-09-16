Syracuse Orange soccer vs. Albany preview: five things to watch

The Syracuse Orange soccer team is 1-1 and with the Liberty Flames waiting this Friday night, what can we expect Saturday in a bit of a tune-up game against the Albany Great Danes? Before the game kicks off at noon ET, let’s tell you what we hoped to see from Orange this week

Kevin- A well made vanilla milkshake

I don’t need to see a lot of new offensive action this weekend, but what I want to see from Syracuse is a return to the performance shown in the second half in Ohio. This is a chance to build some confidence, so it would be ideal to play the ball with four backs and hit Albany with some quick passes. In a perfect world, I’d give DeVito and Shrader three-quarter chances below center each, then let Morgan get a quarter with the backups. The final margin is not important this week, but it is crucial for this team to do the simple things when the season starts again.

John: Ending the lab work

One of the most annoying aspects of losing Syracuses to: Rutgers this made the game look like a testing ground for certain concepts and ideas… despite the team being in a tight contest against a Power Five opponent. While that wasn’t the time for the lab work, it may have been the fourth quarter vs. Ohio, and this game could also qualify once the team (hopefully) has a lead. But once this game is over, the hope is that Syracuse can get to the actual game plan for the season and end the experiments under the middle, at punt, play-calling and whatever the staff needs to juggle at some point. .

Steve: Grow on the attacking side of the ball

It seems simple in concept. As a team plays more, you should see a growth trajectory based on what works and what doesn’t. We’ve seen both good (Ohio and first few rides against Rutgers) and bad (the rest of Rutgers) but we need to see if the pieces that develop can use a week less, against a not great FCS team to get things together who have worked to get this team in a position to succeed. We need the timing of the receivers to be right and they need to come down with catchable balls to prove that last week was a one off. We need Sterlin Gilbert to prove he can call after the script is done. We need to see the incremental change that is a sign of a team improving week after week in what has become a well timed game.

Andy: Let’s roll out some young bodies

After what Steve wrote regarding the offensive lines and the Ben LaBrosse news, both sides of the ball could do with trotting out younger players to see how close they are to a starting level to compete. In particular, after an offseason with guys like Kalan Ellis and Neil Nunn, I’d like to see the coaching staff give them more run to prove themselves on the pitch. This isn’t lab work, this says the performance in games wasn’t good enough, and other players get a chance to show they can do better.

Christian: Someone is helping (not by the name Taj Harris)

Taj Harris is great. That’s fantastic and we all know it. He is the primary target for a reason and putting him in the slot has made him even more dynamic as the number one receiver. However, we haven’t really seen anyone else emerge as another option in the passing game so far this season. Now this could be due to a myriad of reasons. Are the receivers not running their routes properly and are they not creating enough separation? Is the play-calling still so simple that the receivers are not placed in the best position to get the ball? Does DeVito still take forever to read his first time?

Be that as it may, Harris alone cannot drag the passing game to the same level of the running game. At least one person, ideally two people, must stand up to make themselves a decent target when option #1 in Harris is clearly not the right decision for a particular game. Someone needs to figure out how to get the rest of the recipients involved.