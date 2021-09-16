Scarsdale’s Brian Nicholas committed to hockey at the University of Michigan





The University of Michigan has won nine Division I ice hockey titles. Brian Nicholas would love to be part of his 10th or, better yet, more. Fresh off last month’s FiveNations Tournament win in Switzerland, the Scarsdale junior has committed to play college hockey for the Wolverines. That is scheduled to begin in 2024, after his two final years of high school and a full year of playing Juniors. Michigan was one of five colleges Nicholas seriously considered. The others were Penn State, Boston University, Northeastern and Harvard. His last official visit was to Michigan from September 8-9. “As soon as I stepped on campus, it felt a little good,” Nicholas said. “The campus and the history of national championships and the players who went (through) to the NHL more or less made the decision for me.” The upcoming high school season will be the last for local fans to see Nicholas play in a Scarsdale jersey. In May, the Sioux City Iowa Musketeers of America’s top league, the USHL, made Nicholas their first and eighth overall draft picks of the 2021 league. In addition to Scarsdale, Nicholas plays for the Triple-A Long Island Gulls club team at the Ice Works rink in Syosset, Long Island. He has already played 15 games for the Gulls this season and will continue to play for them until the end of their season in May. But he will also play for Scarsdale and plans to play for Sioux City during the school holidays before joining Sioux City full-time next year. He will graduate there next year through a program set up by the University of Nebraska before taking a gap year to play for Sioux City again. The approaching conclusion of his high school career is putting some internal pressure on the 16-year-old attacker, who is the youngest of five children, all of whom have gone on to college. On the ice, Nicholas is chasing three of them, brothers James (Scarsdale class of 2015) and Stephen (class of 2016) and sister Erin (class of 2017), all of whom won Section 1 ice hockey titles with Scarsdale. While he will be the only ice hockey player in Division I and has his sights set on the NHL, he has no intention of being the only hockey player without a high school title. “I can’t let that happen,” he said with a laugh. Of course Nicholas has won other titles. His last was last month as a member of the Under-17 Men’s Select Team at the FiveNations Tournament in Visp, Switzerland. The US took the title and won their matches against Switzerland, Germany, Slovakia and the Czech Republic. Nicholas plays U17: Ice Hockey: Scarsdale Star Joins Switzerland After Being Picked For US Team Nicholas Sioux City-bound Scarsdale’s Nicholas 1st round USHL pick, Rivertown’s Cappello, RCDS’s Friedman also drafted Nicholas among the best: Ice Hockey Preview: Meet the 2021 Journal News/lohud Super 6 Nicholas, who has largely played at the top of the US, finished the tournament with two goals and two assists and perhaps a little extra confidence. He said he entered the tournament to learn how the US development hockey program compares to that of the other countries and how he personally relates to young international players who could be future NHL players. “I felt pretty good. I felt like I could compete with anyone,” Nicholas concluded. Next summer, he hopes to compete in Canada for the US in the U-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, which annually attracts many of the world’s best ice hockey players and was played in Slovakia this year and won for the second time in a row by Russia. “That tournament is really big. All the NHL scouts will be there,” Nicholas noted. Between now and then, he will continue to work on his game, something he’s actually been doing since he was five, when he decided he wanted to play college hockey and play in the NHL. “I want to get a little faster and a little better at everything,” he said. Nancy Haggerty covers cross-country skiing, track and field, field hockey, downhill skiing, ice hockey, girls’ lacrosse, and other sporting events for The Journal News/lohud. Follow her on Twitter at both @HaggertyNancy and @LoHudHockey.

