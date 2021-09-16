Sports
England v New Zealand: Heather Knight shines as hosts win ODI opener in Bristol
|England v New Zealand One Day International Series, Bristol
|England 241 (49.3 overs): Knight 89; Kerr 3-42
|New Zealand 211 (46.3 overs): Satterthwaite 79*; Sciver 2-10
|England won by 30 runs; lead set 1-0
|Score card
England overcame a stuttering batting performance, beating New Zealand by 30 runs in a close first one-day international in Bristol.
The hosts seemed on the brink of victory with New Zealand cut to 177-9, chasing 242 to win.
However, Amy Satterthwaite’s fantastic, unbeaten 79 gripped the game deeply, and her 34-run tie with Leigh Kasperek for the last wicket kept New Zealand’s hopes alive.
It took a stunning direct hit from Lauren Winfield-Hill to knock out Kasperek and sack New Zealand for 211 balls with 21 balls remaining, giving England a 1-0 lead in the run of five games.
Previously, England captain Heather Knight made a superb 89, but the hosts collapsed twice after being asked to hit first.
They fell from 109-1 to 140-5, then dropped from 228-5 to 241 all out, with three balls left.
Off-spinner Charlie Dean became the first English player to be born in the 2000s when she was given her cap by former captain Charlotte Edwards before playing.
Both sets of bowlers were crucial, but this match ultimately came down to two strikes, with Knight just managing to beat Satterthwaite.
The second ODI will take place in Worcester on Sunday.
Satterthwaite brings New Zealand close
The tone for New Zealand’s innings was set in the first seven overs, with Katherine Brunt bowling four girls and the White Ferns scoring just nine runs.
It wasn’t like New Zealand had to hit border after border; simply turning the strike would have shown more positive energy, rather than allowing England to bowl to them.
Suzie Bates was the first to succumb to the pressure, sending a thick outer edge from Nat Sciver to Knight on the second slip, before struggling Lauren Down chased the same bowler after him.
It would have taken the experience and collective composure of Satterthwaite and Sophie Devine to guide the tourists across the line and for a while it looked like they would.
Satterthwaite was the more aggressive in the 78-run stand and Devine’s dismissal, elevating the excellent Kate Cross halfway through, didn’t stop Satterthwaite as she moved into half a century.
She was strong in the sweep and was able to grab the holes in a way the other players couldn’t, letting Dean fall through the covers twice to push boundaries.
Her partnership with Tahuhu, who smacked 25 from 14 balls, and last batter Kasperek brought New Zealand closer than they might have thought.
But England’s discipline with the ball – and New Zealand’s earlier collapse from 109-3 to 143-8 – ultimately won.
Knight stands firm amid England’s collapse
England’s aggregate flattered them – they lost 4-31 and then 5-13 in their two slumps against a disciplined New Zealand.
Only Knight was able to resist, taking her 23rd ODI score of 50 or more and sharing a crucial 88-run tie with Brunt.
With Brunt delivering the most big hits, with five fours in her 43 off 51 balls, Knight grabbed the holes in the field and ran well to temporarily halt New Zealand’s advance.
England had a solid platform, with openers Tammy Beaumont and Winfield-Hill taking 44 for the first wicket, before Winfield-Hill fell cheaply and was caught down the leg side.
Beaumont’s resignation led to the first collapse. After falling lbw to Devine during the review, Tahuhu forced Sciver to go inside on her stumps before Amy Jones tried to pull a faster ball and was bowled.
It was a strong return to action for Tahuhu, who underwent three surgeries on a precancerous mole on her left foot, having previously struggled with hamstring and shoulder problems.
England seemed content with Knight and Brunt at the crease and it was clear that this was a pitch that, once a batter had played himself, could be scored quickly.
But Knight’s dismissal, caught and thrown by Kasperek in the 47th over, seemed to shake England.
Brunt was bowled by Kerr, Cross hit a hole to cover and Dean was outdone by a slower ball from Kerr.
The final wicket summed up England’s lopsided batting performance, with Sophie Ecclestone left in the middle of the field as she was easily knocked out at the non-striker’s end.
‘It was tough there’ – response
England World Cup winner Alex Hartley on Test Match Special: “New Zealand will be disappointed with how they’ve gone in this chase. They were there or near with the run-rate all the innings, but losing wickets let them down.”
New Zealand captain Sophie Devine to Sky Sports: “In the end we got really close to that, it just goes to show the deeper we take the game the closer we can get. I’m really proud of that effort, but we still have a lot to improve on to move forward.
“There are plenty of positives to take. The great thing about this group is that we show a lot of resilience.”
England captain and player of the match Heather Knight: “We talked as a group about how to approach hitting slower wickets and how to get 250 on it.
“We came up a little short, but it was hard out there. It wasn’t my smoothest innings, but having set batters was key and Katherine Brunt was brilliant at staying with me.”
