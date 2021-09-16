



September 16, 2021 Virat Kohli steps down as India’s T20I captain after World Cup The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Thursday that Mr Virat Kohli has decided to step down as captain of the T20I side after the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, 2021. Mr Kohli remains available for selection for the T20 format after the upcoming 2021 ICC event, which will be hosted by the BCCI in the UAE and Oman. BCCI President, Mr. Sourav Ganguly said: “Virat has been a real asset to Indian Cricket and has led with confidence. He is one of the most successful captains across all formats. The decision has been made with the future roadmap in mind. We thank Virat for his great performance as the T20I -Captain We wish him all the best for the upcoming World Cup and beyond and hope he continues to score many runs for India. Honorary Secretary Mr Jay Shah said: “We have a clear roadmap for Team India. Given the workload and to ensure we have a smooth transition, Mr. Virat Kohli has decided to step down as T20I captain after the upcoming World Cup. I have held talks with Virat and the leadership team for the past six months and the decision has been thoughtful.Virat will continue to contribute as a player and as a senior member of the party in shaping the future course of Indian cricket. Team India captain Mr Virat Kohli said: I have been fortunate enough to not only represent India but also push the Indian cricket team to its limits. I thank everyone who has supported me in my journey as captain of the Indian cricket team. I couldn’t have done it without them – the guys, the support staff, the selection committee, my coaches and every Indian who prayed for us to win. Understanding the workload is very important and given my massive workload over the past 8-9 years playing all 3 formats and being a regular captain for the past 5-6 years I feel like I need to give myself some space to be fully ready to lead the Indian team in Test and ODI Cricket. I gave everything to the team during my time as T20 captain and I will continue to do so for the T20 team as a batsman moving forward. Of course, it took a long time to come to this decision. After much contemplation and discussions with my closest people, Ravi Bhai and also Rohit, who have been an essential part of the leadership group, I have decided after this T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman in October. I also spoke with the Secretary Mr Jay Shah and the Chairman of BCCI Mr Sourav Ganguly along with all the voters about the same. I will continue to serve Indian Cricket and the Indian team to the best of my ability. BCCI

