Maryland soccer vs. Illinois preview

With two non-conference games under its belt, Maryland Football will take on its first Big Ten opponent of the season in Illinois.

The Terps have won two wins so far over West Virginia and Howard, showing their talent on both sides.

Obviously a team was excited to be 2-0, Maryland head coach Michael Locksley said ahead of the teams’ matchup with the Fighting Illini. It’s a Big Ten opener, the national TV audience… should be a great audience and were excited about the opportunity.

Offensively, quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa shone. Tagovailoa has completed 48 of his 63 passes, a 76.20% completion rate and is ranked third in the nation. The quarterback has passed for a total of 606 yards, six touchdowns and has zero turnovers.

He has been able to use broad weapons Dontay Demus Jr. and Rakim Jarrett, who have 261 yards and 189 yards, respectively. Demus Jr. and Jarrett both have two touchdowns so far.

The running game was also shown when running back Tayon Fleet-Davis had a strong game against Howard as he now averaged 94.50 yards per game and has a touchdown.

The defense was also electric, allowing only three points in the last six quarters of the game. Returning linebackers Nick Cross and Tarheeb Still have led the way, while linebackers Branden Jennings and Ruben Hyppolite II, defenders Deonte Banks and Jakorian Bennett along with defensive lineman Sam Okuayinonu have continued to make big defensive plays for Maryland football.

Now the Terps are going to travel for the first time this season, as Illinois needs to start the Big Ten game. The game will begin at 9 p.m. EST and will broadcast FS1.

Illinois Fight Illini (1-2)

Season 2020: (2-6)

head coach Bret Bielema is in his first year at the helm of Illinois. Bielema has a broad coaching experience dating back to 1994. The head coach started out as a graduate assistant in Iowa before becoming a linebacker coach for the program until 2001. Bielema then moved to Kansas State as co-defensive coordinator and Wisconsin to the same position. From 2006 to 2012, Bielema was the head coach at Wisconsin before moving to Arkansas, where he was the head coach from 2006 to 12.

Bielema then took a three-year hiatus from the NCAA, where he worked with the New England Patriots and New York Giants before returning to college football to accept the Illinois head coach position.

This season, the Illini defeated their first opponent in Nebraska before dropping two in a row against UTSA and Virginia.

Players to know

Brandon Peters, senior quarterback, 6-foot-5, 230 pounds, No. 18 Peters saw action in the first 15 minutes of the first game of the season before leaving the game with an obvious shoulder injury. However, Peters is expected to start against the Terps and has many years under his belt as a quarterback. Prior to this season, Peters was named on the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm watch list that recognizes the best senior or upperclassman quarterback. In his few minutes against the Cornhuskers, Peters was 3-for-4 on passes for 35 yards and zero interceptions. With Peters coming back from injury and the Illini coming out of a string of two-game losses, it will be interesting to see his leadership in full focus and how he can help Illinois on offense.

Very good quarterback, Hyppolite said of Peters ahead of the matchup. He is poised, he runs the attack very well for them. You know, I was just excited to get out and ready to, you know, play against them and be ready for the competition… We were just looking forward to playing our kind of football.

Isaiah Williams, redshirt freshman wide receiver, 5-foot-10, 180 pounds, No. 1 Williams leads the team with 19 catches, double the team’s second player and has a total of 183 receiving yards. He averages 9.63 yards per reception, has one touchdown per season and averages 61 yards per game, the most on the Illini. Williams began his collegiate career as a quarterback before moving to wide receiver for this season and he is already making an impression. Against UTSA, he had a career-high eight receptions and 101 receiving yards.

Devon Witherspoon, sophomore defensive back, 6 feet, 180 pounds, No. 31 The Pensacola, Florida native leads the team with 20 tackles, 18 of which were solo. Witherspoon also leads the team with seven pass breakups and three tackles for loss yards. For reference, Marylands’ top player breaking up passes through two games is senior defensive back Jakorian Bennett, who has three. Witherspoon had team-high four pass breakups against Nebraska earlier this season.

power

Point distance. Illinois punter Blake Hayes averaged 45.39 yards per point. While a team prefers to kick off rather than kick, if the Marylands defense stops the Illinois attack, the Fighting Illini could pin the Terps deeper than any of their other opponents this season. Marylands’ opponents have averaged 34.80 yards per punt this season, while the Terps averaged 38.86 yards. Hayes punting is number 23 in the nation and fifth in the Big Ten.

Weakness

Convert on third and fourth down. The Fighting Illini converted 20 of their 48 attempts in third place, a 41.67% success rate. Also, on four fourth-down attempts, Illinois has only converted one. The Marylands defense has been successful this season by holding out its opponents in third place. The Terps have forced opponents to convert only 24% of their attempted third downplays.

Three things to watch

1. How will tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo continue to perform for the Terps? Prior to the season, the tight finishing position was a big question mark for Maryland. After Okonkwo retired for medical reasons last season, the Terps really didn’t have anyone consistent in that spot. In fact, during the shortened 2020 season, only one tight ending had a reception. Now in the first two games of the season, Okonkwo has already made a huge impact on this Maryland offense by scoring twice in the red zone. However, his reach goes beyond scoring. Okonkwo has also improved his blocking in recent seasons, which helped open the running game for Terps.

Touchdowns in both games, I’m doing everything I’m trying to do and it’s all going the way I imagined it until now, Okonkwo said. I think I did a good job I can clean up some stuff but I think I did a good job in the block game … all the work I put in to do it in the summer and spring it’s coming now all to maturity.

It’ll be interesting to see how Okonkwo continues to be a key part of this Maryland attack as the Terps come into Big Ten play.

2. Will the Marylands defense continue its momentum? The Terps have only earned three points in the last six quarters. Granted, Howard isn’t known for his prolific offense, but Maryland made adjustments after the first half against West Virginia, conceding just three runs in the final quarters. The Terps defense is hot right now with defensive backs Nick Cross and Tarheeb Still leading the way. Linebackers Branden Jennings, Demeioun Robinson and Ruben Hyppolite II also influenced the attack. During the first two games, it became clear that Marylands defense has depth as the Terps have three interceptions, two from Jennings and one from Cross, as well as two forced fumbles, again one from Jennings and Cross. Still leading the team with 10 total tackles, Jennings is just behind with eight and Hyppolite, Banks, Okuayinonu and Cross have six each.

3. How will Maryland perform in the first Big Ten matchup of the season? With the exception of the 2020 season, Maryland football has not won its third game of the season since 2016. That year, the Terps defeated UCF and went on to win the Quick Lane Bowl against Boston College. However, for the past few seasons, when Maryland seems to have some momentum, it falls into this third game. This season is different in that their third game can be seen as an early test. While Illinois is nowhere near the top of the Big Ten, it is Terps’ first conference game and their first away game that is an added element. In addition, Maryland had a shortened week, as this game was a Friday night game. That said, the Terps can expect the home crowd to be present and energetic, looking for an away environment that many of these young players haven’t played since last season when there were no fans in attendance.

It’s going to be a crazy crowd, I hope there are a lot of people, Tagovailoa said of Friday night’s game.