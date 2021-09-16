Peyton Krebs: ready for success





Nick Wosika-US TODAY Sports Usually a regular season is a marathon rather than a sprint, but with COVID protocols forcing the WHL to go with a shortened schedule of 24 games this year, that idea was turned on its head. And just to be safe, the league abstained from holding a playoff tournament, so technically no team won the ‘Dub’ crown. But the cream still rose to the top. Winnipeg Ice Center and captain Peyton Krebs scored 43 points in 24 games to earn the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy as league MVP. He led all players in scoring and helped Winnipeg to second place (one point behind the Brandon Wheat Kings) in the Hub Center division, made up of teams from Manitoba and Saskatchewan. Due to the pandemic, the WHL has been sequestered into cohorts without crossover. The other three groups were divisions in Alberta, British Columbia and the United States. For Krebs, a 2019 first round of Vegas, this was all old-fashioned. He was already well acquainted with unusual playing conditions, having been in the NHL playoff bubble with the Golden Knights last year and then the World Junior Championship bubble in 2021 with Team Canada. “I had a lot of fun,” Krebs said. “Winnipeg did a great job and gave us all the resources we needed during the pandemic and during the bubble. Being my third bubble I knew what to expect. It’s definitely a mental grind, but once you’re on the ice it’s great.” For many WHLers, the shortened season — which began in late February — was their first action since March 2020. However, Krebs was allowed to skate at Canada’s expansive World junior camp from November, and then the tournament itself in late December and early January. . The gritty and skilled center helped Canada earn silver in Edmonton, scoring eight points in seven games. That put him second on the team with Washington prospect Connor McMichael; Buffalo’s Dylan Cozens led the team by 16 points. From there, Krebs went to Nevada to join the Henderson Silver Knights, Vegas’ AHL affiliate, for five games. Henderson isn’t far from Las Vegas, but the team spent this season near The Strip, in Paradise, Nev. Days away from his 20th birthday, Krebs found success in the AHL, scoring five points in five games before returning to Winnipeg. Interestingly enough, he found it easier to play against men than to go back to junior. Krebs said the pace of the World Juniors was comparable to the pace of the AHL, but getting back to the ‘Dub’ was challenging at first. “Actually, going down one level from the AHL to the WHL was the hardest for me,” he said. “It’s easier to accelerate and it’s harder to slow down, you have slower and younger guys in the WHL. So it was easier for me to level up then level down which was an interesting takeaway for me but once I got used to the WHL again I went sailing.” No joke. Krebs had the same linemates in Winnipeg as last season, Philadelphia Flyers prospect Connor McClennon and big left winger Owen Pederson – and they finished 1-2-3 in Ice scoring. Krebs wasn’t the only star to live up to his billing. For the second consecutive season, Everett’s Dustin Wolf was named WHL Goalkeeper of the Year, marking the fifth time in six seasons that the Del Wilson Memorial Trophy has gone to a Silvertips net-less (Carter Hart won it three times). Wolf, a Calgary Flames prospect, went 18-3-0 with a save rate of 0.940 and 1.80 goals against Everett average when the team won the US Division. And of course there was Connor Bedard, the phenomenon center with the Regina Pats. Bedard, the first player to achieve exceptional status to join the WHL a year earlier, went wild, racking up 28 points in 15 games before leaving for Canada’s World Under-18 team (where he was named to the all-star team of the tournament and Canada helped win gold). Had Bedard not left for international service, he would have challenged Krebs for MVP accolades. Perhaps the most impressive of Bedard’s offensive output is how much he has created himself. The Pats are still rebuilding and many of the rookie’s goals came on superb individual efforts, going through or flying past opponents. In terms of team success, no one could hit the Edmonton Oil Kings. They set a 20-2-1 record with two top prospects for 2021 leading the way: goalkeeper Sebastian Cossa led the league with a save rate of 0.941, while Dylan Guenther averaged two points per game before moving to Canada’s under-18s. camp left. St. Louis Blues first-rounder Jake Neighbors led the Oil Kings in total scoring, with 33 points in 19 games. The WHL plans to return to a normal schedule for 2021-22. Note: This article originally appeared in: The Hockey News’ Champions issue.

