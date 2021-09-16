San Jose Sharks’ Evander Kane Says He Thinks He Will Be Cleared By NHL

San Jose Sharks star Evander Kane says he believes he will be acquitted in the NHL investigation into allegations made by his estranged wife that he bet on his own games and threw games for gambling purposes.

“Evidently [the accusations are] incredibly false. It’s a shame this happened, and it’s a shame those false accusations were made,” Kane told ESPN’s Linda Cohn in an interview that aired Thursday’s Outside the Lines on SportsCenter. “I immediately understood the magnitude of it. I know [they’re] not true. I know nothing she said was true. I was very confident and comfortable knowing that I would be acquitted and acquitted of those charges.”

Anna Kane claimed on Instagram on July 31 that the 12-year veteran of NHL games had “betted with bookies” and had a gambling addiction. “How does the NHL let a compulsive gambling addict play when he is clearly throwing games to win money?” she wrote in one message.

NHL rules posted in every locker room of every team state that “betting on an NHL game is prohibited”.

The league opened an investigation into the allegations the day they were leveled. NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told ESPN on Wednesday that he expects a quick resolution of that investigation and expects a full report on the matter before the opening of training camps next week.

In his interview with Cohn, Kane denied ever betting on an NHL game, or ever changing his game because of a bet he or anyone else made on a game.

He confirmed that he had a gambling addiction that led to huge personal financial losses. In January, Kane filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. As part of his legal filings, he said he had lost $1.5 million to gambling “in casino and through bookmaker” in a 12-month period prior to his bankruptcy filing.

In April 2019, he was unable to afford a $500,000 casino chip from The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas while in town for a playoff series against the Golden Knights. The Cosmopolitan filed a complaint in November 2019 and the case was dropped by the casino in 2020.

“When you have a problem, sometimes you don’t have control over your decision making at that point,” Kane said. “I think that was an example of how my problem got the better of me. I had a gambling problem. And if you have a gambling problem, just like a drinking or drug problem, sometimes you can’t control your actions.

“I think one of the worst things that ever happened to me was to win big because you think you can do it again. When you’re an athlete, the competitive juices flow. And then when you lose, it’s on you even cross more you just keep digging a deeper hole at the end of the day its something i went through and i look forward to moving [on].”

Kane said he sought professional help for his gambling addiction.

“I had my daughter [Kensington]. I have filed for bankruptcy. These are decisions I clearly didn’t take lightly,” he said. “I knew part of the reason I was where I was was the gambling. I’m not going back to that point in my life. So gambling can’t live with me. And I understood that.”

There are reports that some of Kane’s teammates at the Sharks do not want him back on the team next season. The winger, who has scored 87 goals in 212 games with San Jose since being traded there from the Buffalo Sabers in 2018, has four years and $26 million left on his contract.

“I didn’t really have a reaction,” Kane said of his response to the reports. “The media do what the media do. Certain members of the media [who] feel like they have an ear in the room or unidentified sources really mean nothing to me.”

He said he doesn’t “necessarily know or believe” there is friction with teammates, to the point where the Sharks would try to get rid of him.

“I’ve heard rumors that I’m being traded. Well, I have a… [no-trade] list they can only trade me to and i wasn’t even asked about it so i’m not getting traded. And I would know first,” he said.

Kane was twice charged with assault while playing for the Sabers. In 2016, a woman said she suffered “serious, permanent and painful personal injuries” after meeting Kane in a hotel room. No charges were filed, but the police investigated and Kane was not charged.

He was charged again in 2016 with assault by multiple women who said he grabbed them at a Buffalo nightclub. He was also charged with having an altercation with the club’s bouncer, and was charged with trespassing and separate non-criminal violations of disorderly conduct and harassment. Those charges were dropped as part of a plea deal, on the condition that Kane stay out of trouble for six months.

“There’s a reason I was able to continue playing hockey. It was normal for me, other than dealing with all that noise from outside, knowing I hadn’t done anything wrong,” he said. “Maybe I could have made better decisions? Maybe not meet these people or not put myself in that situation. You live and you learn. But in terms of doing something wrong, I knew I wasn’t. So again, that’s where I find my solace and have really been able to continue to do my job to the best of my ability.”

Kane said he understands why he is divisive, but feels he has been judged unfairly.

“I’m in a white sport [and] I am a black player. I have a big personality that sometimes rubs people the wrong way — but it’s not meant to be. I think unfortunately a lot of the problems I’ve had and the allegations that have been made about me just aren’t true at all,” he said. “I’m not looking for people [to] feel sorry for me. That’s the last thing I need. I’m not looking for people to feel sorry for me. I’m just asking to be treated fairly and judged accordingly.”