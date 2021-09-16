Richard Morrison, ex-Notre Dame footballer sues school, NCAA





SOUTH BEND A former University of Notre Dame football defender who played on the 1988 championship team recently filed a class action lawsuit accusing the school and the NCAA of failing to warn players about the dangers of concussions. The lawsuit, filed by Richard Morrison last month, alleges that Notre Dame and the… NCAA recklessly disregarded “information regarding the medical dangers of concussions and head injuries in order to protect “the highly profitable business of amateur college football.” Morrison played nose tackle for Notre Dame from 1985 to 1988 and was a defensive line man on the 1988 national championship team. He and his wife live in Virginia, according to court records. More:Famous Hawaii quarterback Colt Brennan dead at age 37 According to the lawsuit, Morrison now suffers from short-term memory loss, emotional instability, depression, speech difficulties, insomnia, tinnitus, severe neurocognitive disorder and dementia due to head injuries sustained while playing football. The lawsuit alleges that both Notre Dame and the NCAA had a duty to educate players about the long-term effects of concussions, but failed to warn athletes about those risks and did not monitor their health both during and after games. Morrisonsites a number of studies, as early as 1905 through the 2000s, that argued that the NCAA and Notre Dames needed to be aware of the long-term negative effects of head injuries and take steps to protect players. During a typical football season, college athletes subject themselves to the equivalent of repeated car accidents, the suit says. Concussion and Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, commonly known as Cote,can cause long-term brain damage, behavioral problems and Parkinson’s disease. While the NCAA and Notre Dame were aware of the harmful effects of [head injuries] about athletes for decades, they ignored these facts and failed to implement meaningful methods of warning and/or protecting the athletes, the suit says. For defendants, the continued expansion and exploitation of college football was simply too profitable to jeopardize. More:College football parents want more from NCAA Attempts to reach Morrison were unsuccessful and attorneys representing him in the lawsuit did not return multiple requests for interviews. Notre Dame spokesman Dennis Brown said the university would not comment until the lawsuit was served. Messages and phone calls to the NCAA did not return. Neither the NCAA nor Notre Dame have filed responses to Morrison’s complaint in court. The lawsuit is one of several complaints filed against universities and the NCAA in recent years for concussion. In 2016, a number of similar concussion lawsuits consolidated and reached a settlement of $75 million with the NCAA. The NCAA spends the vast majority of that money on concussion screenings and diagnoses for former college athletes and donates $5 million for research. That settlement did not require the NCAA to admit wrongdoing and allows for other class actions against the organization and individual schools. In 2017, a few former PurdueUniversity football players sued the NCAA and the Big Ten Conference and arecurrently looking to make the proceedings a class action lawsuitopen to other former boiler makers. The first major concussion lawsuit filed on behalf of a former college athlete to face trial also took place in 2017, although the widow of a former football player of the University of Texassettled with the NCAA on the third day of the trial. Notre Dame previously reckoned with concussion when former football star and college strut Dave Duerson was fired posthumouslydiagnosed with CTE by Boston University after he committed suicide in 2011. Email Marek Mazurek at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @marek_mazurek

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.southbendtribune.com/story/news/2021/09/16/notre-dame-football-richard-morrison-ncaa-lawsuit-school-concussions-cte/8364665002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos